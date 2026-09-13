Celebrities Who Love Being Grandparents: From Meryl Streep to Yolanda Hadid and More

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Fame aside, these celebrity grandparents love creating special memories with their grandkids. Donny Osmond has 16 grandchildren, while Meryl Streep and Yolanda Hadid have six and one, respectively. No matter the size of their families, these famous stars have spoken fondly about grandparenthood — including how much they cherish spending time with their grandchildren and embracing their roles outside the spotlight. Here are the celebrities who couldn't be prouder to call themselves grandmas and grandpas.

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Donny Osmond

Source: MEGA Donny Osmond celebrated his 48th wedding anniversary with his wife, Debbie, in May.

Osmond has more than enough grandchildren to fill "several soccer teams." "It's sweet chaos, is what it's called," he told Entertainment Tonight in 2023. "We had a Fourth of July party just not long ago and had everybody over. It was...we had the time of our lives. It was fantastic."

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Garcelle Beauvais

Source: MEGA Garcelle Beauvais has been married twice.

Garcelle Beauvais is also enjoying her role as a grandmother to her two grandkids. Speaking with Woman's World, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress revealed her grandchildren call her "grandma" instead of "glamma," a choice rooted in the "respect and tradition of 'grandma'" that she loves. She added, "When I leave their house, I'm exhausted, because I forgot how busy toddlers and infants are."

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Gayle King

Source: MEGA Gayle King has never remarried after her divorce from her ex-husband, William Bumpus.

While Gayle King's marriage ended in divorce, her family later grew with the arrival of two adorable grandchildren. "I'm so nuts about this child," she said of her first grandchild in 2021. "I'm certainly not the first person to have a grandchild — I realize that, but what I like is seeing [my daughter] Kirby become a mother herself. She's so good at it. She and her husband, Virgil, are such great partners."

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Goldie Hawn

Source: MEGA Goldie Hawn has been in a long-term relationship with Kurt Russell.

In a May cover story for People, Goldie Hawn revealed she doesn't follow many strict rules as a grandmother to her eight grandchildren. "Happiness, joy, the joy of life, playfulness, being there," she said. "Wherever they are, I'm happy." At the time, she had just released her latest children's book, The After-School Kindness Crew: Pooch on the Loose #1, in which she thanked her grandchildren for their kindness in the acknowledgements. "My grandchildren are mine. So I get to say, 'Okay, I dedicate this,'" the Private Benjamin star added.

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Jane Fonda

Source: MEGA Jane Fonda's three marriages all ended in divorce.

Jane Fonda has worn many hats over the years, but being a grandmother is one of the roles she cherishes most. "When my first grandchild was born and I held him in my arms, I really understood intimacy," she told Grand Magazine. "I felt a love I had never felt before. It broke me open, and I needed to be broken open." As for what her grandkids call her, Fonda disclosed, "My friends in Atlanta asked what I wanted my grandchild to call me. I said, 'Grandma, of course,' and they were shocked. Their kids called them Dolly, Nanny, anything else. But I like Grandma."

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Jane Seymour

Source: MEGA Jane Seymour got engaged to John Zambetti in June.

Jane Seymour, whose fourth grandchild was born in 2025, spoke warmly about her love for "intergenerational life." "People say grandchildren are the best. And I went, 'Gosh, boring people having to show you their grandchildren. Never do that.' And now I am that boring person. I am like the worst culprit," she explained to SheKnows in 2025. The Live and Let Die actress previously told Closer Weekly she loves having her grandchildren over, noting, "I think playing with the grandchildren keeps me young. They have endless energy, and it's so much fun."

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Kirstie Alley

Source: MEGA Kirstie Alley died on December 5, 2022.

Before her death on December 5, 2022, Kirstie Alley embraced life as a grandmother to her three grandchildren. During an appearance on TODAY in 2017, the late Cheers alum said the birth of her first grandchild was "one of the best things that's ever happened" in her life. "I hear grandparents say it, but I'm like 'OK.' It's sort of like if you hear people talking about their kids and then you have one, and you're worse than they were about your kid. So that's how I am," she shared at the time.

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Lesley Stahl

Source: MEGA Lesley Stahl has two granddaughters.

In her book Becoming Grandma: The Joys and Science of the New Grandparenting, Lesley Stahl described becoming a grandmother as an experience that "turns the page." "Line by line you are rewritten. You are tilted off your old center, spun onto new turf. There's a faint scent of déjà vu from when you raised your own children, but this place feels freer," she penned. "Here you rediscover fun and laughing, and reach a depth of pure loving you have never felt before." Stahl said the role changed her deeply and gave her a new sense of purpose, saying her experience soon led her to interview people to find out whether other grandmothers experienced the same profound emotional change. The journalist added elsewhere in the book, "Having grandchildren is why they say old people are happier than young people. And why, as my father-in-law used to say, this is a pretty ol' world."

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Meryl Streep

Source: MEGA Meryl Streep separated from her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, in 2017.

Streep described being a grandmother to her grandkids as "divine." "I have six grandchildren, six under six. They're six, five, four, three, two and one. I hope we're not done, but we'll see," she shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 30. "They call me Mimi," Streep disclosed. "The first one came up with it."

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Yolanda Hadid

Source: MEGA Yolanda Hadid has one granddaughter.