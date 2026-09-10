Jaclyn Smith Confesses Ex-Husband Roger Davis Had an Affair With Their Real Estate Agent
Sept. 10 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET
Jaclyn Smith is revealing the painful betrayal that helped destroy her first marriage.
The 80-year-old Charlie's Angels icon claimed ex-husband Roger Davis had an affair with the couple's real estate agent while they were married.
Jaclyn Smith Thought Her Marriage Was a 'Match Made in Heaven'
Smith met Davis at a commercial casting call in 1968, when she was working as a model and actress and he was starring on Dark Shadows.
The pair quickly fell for each other and married within months.
"I really thought it was a match made in heaven," Smith told People, explaining they shared everything from their Southern roots and acting careers to similar taste in food and architecture.
"But boy, did I have a lot to learn," she added.
Jaclyn Smith Learned Roger Davis Was Allegedly Having an Affair
Two years into their relationship, Smith said she learned Davis was allegedly cheating with a woman named Laura, the real estate agent helping the couple find an apartment in New York City.
According to Smith, it was Laura's husband, Bill, who first told her about the affair after Smith rejected an advance from him.
Smith initially struggled to believe the accusation but confronted Laura, who admitted to the relationship.
"I couldn't imagine how two people I trusted could have betrayed me, and for so long," Smith recalled in her memoir, I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie.
Warren Beatty Was Unknowingly Caught Up in the Drama
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One particular painful detail involved a chance encounter with Warren Beatty.
Smith recalled running into the actor outside an apartment she and Davis were considering renting. Beatty told Smith he wanted to speak with her about auditioning for one of his movies, but Davis suddenly appeared and shut down the possibility, telling Beatty his wife only did commercials.
Smith later learned from Laura that Davis had allegedly been with the real estate agent inside the apartment while Smith was speaking to Beatty downstairs.
The revelation left Smith feeling "humiliated."
Jaclyn Smith Stayed With Roger Davis After Discovering the Affair
Despite Laura's admission, Smith didn't immediately end her marriage.
Davis denied the affair, and Smith acknowledged that she wanted to believe his version of events.
The couple remained together until Smith said she discovered Davis with another woman on their fourth wedding anniversary. Their marriage ultimately ended in 1975.
Looking back, Smith said she was "naive and in love with love" but eventually realized there was a point when she needed to walk away.
Jaclyn Smith Eventually Found Lasting Love
Davis was the first of Smith's four husbands. She later married actor Dennis Cole, whom she has also accused of being unfaithful, followed by cinematographer Anthony B. Richmond, with whom she welcomed children Gaston and Spencer.
Smith ultimately found lasting love with heart surgeon Brad Allen, whom she married in 1997 after seven years of dating.
Now approaching three decades of marriage to Allen, Smith is looking back at the relationships in her new memoir, which was released on September 8.