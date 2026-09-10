Jaclyn Smith Confesses Ex-Husband Roger Davis Had an Affair With Their Real Estate Agent

Article continues below advertisement

Jaclyn Smith is revealing the painful betrayal that helped destroy her first marriage. The 80-year-old Charlie's Angels icon claimed ex-husband Roger Davis had an affair with the couple's real estate agent while they were married.

Article continues below advertisement

Jaclyn Smith Thought Her Marriage Was a 'Match Made in Heaven'

Source: MEGA Jaclyn Smith married Roger Davis in 1968 after the pair quickly fell for each other early in their acting careers.

Smith met Davis at a commercial casting call in 1968, when she was working as a model and actress and he was starring on Dark Shadows. The pair quickly fell for each other and married within months. "I really thought it was a match made in heaven," Smith told People, explaining they shared everything from their Southern roots and acting careers to similar taste in food and architecture. "But boy, did I have a lot to learn," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Jaclyn Smith Learned Roger Davis Was Allegedly Having an Affair

Source: MEGA Jaclyn Smith claimed she discovered Roger Davis was having an affair with the real estate agent helping them find an apartment in New York City.

Two years into their relationship, Smith said she learned Davis was allegedly cheating with a woman named Laura, the real estate agent helping the couple find an apartment in New York City. According to Smith, it was Laura's husband, Bill, who first told her about the affair after Smith rejected an advance from him. Smith initially struggled to believe the accusation but confronted Laura, who admitted to the relationship. "I couldn't imagine how two people I trusted could have betrayed me, and for so long," Smith recalled in her memoir, I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie.

Article continues below advertisement

Warren Beatty Was Unknowingly Caught Up in the Drama

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Jaclyn Smith recalled unknowingly speaking with Warren Beatty downstairs while her husband was allegedly with the other woman upstairs.

One particular painful detail involved a chance encounter with Warren Beatty. Smith recalled running into the actor outside an apartment she and Davis were considering renting. Beatty told Smith he wanted to speak with her about auditioning for one of his movies, but Davis suddenly appeared and shut down the possibility, telling Beatty his wife only did commercials. Smith later learned from Laura that Davis had allegedly been with the real estate agent inside the apartment while Smith was speaking to Beatty downstairs. The revelation left Smith feeling "humiliated."

Article continues below advertisement

Jaclyn Smith Stayed With Roger Davis After Discovering the Affair

Source: MEGA Jaclyn Smith stayed with Roger Davis after initially learning of the alleged affair, but the marriage ultimately ended in 1975.

Despite Laura's admission, Smith didn't immediately end her marriage. Davis denied the affair, and Smith acknowledged that she wanted to believe his version of events. The couple remained together until Smith said she discovered Davis with another woman on their fourth wedding anniversary. Their marriage ultimately ended in 1975. Looking back, Smith said she was "naive and in love with love" but eventually realized there was a point when she needed to walk away.

Article continues below advertisement

Jaclyn Smith Eventually Found Lasting Love

Source: MEGA Jaclyn Smith eventually found lasting love with heart surgeon Brad Allen, whom she married in 1997.