Charlize Theron Goes Shirtless in Sultry Outfit at NYC Premiere: Watch

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Charlize Theron turned heads in a major way at the New York City premiere of her latest film — and her bold fashion choice had everyone talking. On Wednesday, April 23, the Oscar winner stepped onto the red carpet for Apex wearing a sleek black suit that pushed style boundaries. Instead of a traditional top, Theron went topless under her structured blazer, serving up a look that felt equal parts daring and sophisticated.

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Source: MEGA Charlize Theron made a bold statement by going topless under a sleek black suit at the NYC premiere of 'Apex.'

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The tailored ensemble featured wide-leg trousers and a sharply cut blazer, finished with a delicate tie detail that added a subtle edge. With her blonde hair styled in soft waves and her makeup kept fresh and polished, the actress let the outfit take center stage.

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As expected, social media lit up almost instantly. While many praised the fearless look, others had mixed reactions. “That doesn't even look like Charlize Theron,” one wrote. Another added, “ozembicked,” accusing Theron of using GLP-1 medications. “The more exaggerated an actress gets, the worse the movie is,” a third chimed in.

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Still, the buzz only added to the excitement surrounding Apex, a survival action-thriller that puts Theron front and center. In the film, she plays Sasha, a grieving climber who heads into the Australian wilderness looking for peace — only to find herself in a deadly game of survival. Her character is hunted by Ben, played by Taron Egerton, a ruthless predator who treats the chase like a twisted sport.

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Source: MEGA The actress stars as a resilient climber in the survival thriller, facing off against a ruthless hunter.

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While promoting the project, Theron opened up about filming and her connection to the story. “I like nature. I'm not scared of it, [but] I'm not a crazy camper or anything like that,” she shared with People in an interview.

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Source: MEGA Charlize Theron connected her character’s strength to her own past, opening up about a traumatic childhood experience.

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The Mad Max star also described her character as “scrappy,” adding, “I like scrappy people.” When asked what drew her to Sasha, Theron kept it simple: “I guess her tenacity, her grit. She's resilient, she's a true survivor.”

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The role seems to hit close to home. In a recent interview, the actress reflected on a traumatic moment from her past — one that shaped her resilience. At 15, she witnessed her mother, Gerda, fatally shoot her father in self-defense after he threatened them. “I never knew about a story like that,” she told The New York Times. “When this happened to us, I thought we were the only people. I’m not haunted by this stuff anymore.”

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Source: MEGA 'Apex' is set to debut on Netflix.

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She recalled how her mother handled the aftermath with quiet strength, adding, “The next morning she sent me to school. She was just like, ‘We’re going to move on.’ Not necessarily the healthiest thing, but it worked for us.”

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Theron added that her mom encouraged her not to dwell on the trauma. “Didn’t want [her] to sit in it,” she said, explaining how that mindset helped shape her outlook.