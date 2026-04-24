or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Charlize Theron
OK LogoNEWS

Charlize Theron Goes Shirtless in Sultry Outfit at NYC Premiere: Watch

charlize theron shirtless nyc premiere look
Source: MEGA

Charlize Theron stunned in a daring topless blazer at the NYC premiere of 'Apex.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 24 2026, Published 8:36 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Charlize Theron turned heads in a major way at the New York City premiere of her latest film — and her bold fashion choice had everyone talking.

On Wednesday, April 23, the Oscar winner stepped onto the red carpet for Apex wearing a sleek black suit that pushed style boundaries. Instead of a traditional top, Theron went topless under her structured blazer, serving up a look that felt equal parts daring and sophisticated.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Charlize Theron made a bold statement by going topless under a sleek black suit at the NYC premiere of 'Apex.'
Source: MEGA

Charlize Theron made a bold statement by going topless under a sleek black suit at the NYC premiere of 'Apex.'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The tailored ensemble featured wide-leg trousers and a sharply cut blazer, finished with a delicate tie detail that added a subtle edge. With her blonde hair styled in soft waves and her makeup kept fresh and polished, the actress let the outfit take center stage.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Variety/X
Article continues below advertisement

As expected, social media lit up almost instantly. While many praised the fearless look, others had mixed reactions.

“That doesn't even look like Charlize Theron,” one wrote.

Another added, “ozembicked,” accusing Theron of using GLP-1 medications.

“The more exaggerated an actress gets, the worse the movie is,” a third chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, the buzz only added to the excitement surrounding Apex, a survival action-thriller that puts Theron front and center. In the film, she plays Sasha, a grieving climber who heads into the Australian wilderness looking for peace — only to find herself in a deadly game of survival. Her character is hunted by Ben, played by Taron Egerton, a ruthless predator who treats the chase like a twisted sport.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actress stars as a resilient climber in the survival thriller, facing off against a ruthless hunter.
Source: MEGA

The actress stars as a resilient climber in the survival thriller, facing off against a ruthless hunter.

Article continues below advertisement

While promoting the project, Theron opened up about filming and her connection to the story.

“I like nature. I'm not scared of it, [but] I'm not a crazy camper or anything like that,” she shared with People in an interview.

MORE ON:
Charlize Theron

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Charlize Theron connected her character’s strength to her own past, opening up about a traumatic childhood experience.
Source: MEGA

Charlize Theron connected her character’s strength to her own past, opening up about a traumatic childhood experience.

Article continues below advertisement

The Mad Max star also described her character as “scrappy,” adding, “I like scrappy people.”

When asked what drew her to Sasha, Theron kept it simple: “I guess her tenacity, her grit. She's resilient, she's a true survivor.”

Article continues below advertisement

The role seems to hit close to home. In a recent interview, the actress reflected on a traumatic moment from her past — one that shaped her resilience. At 15, she witnessed her mother, Gerda, fatally shoot her father in self-defense after he threatened them.

“I never knew about a story like that,” she told The New York Times. “When this happened to us, I thought we were the only people. I’m not haunted by this stuff anymore.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of 'Apex' is set to debut on Netflix.
Source: MEGA

'Apex' is set to debut on Netflix.

Article continues below advertisement

She recalled how her mother handled the aftermath with quiet strength, adding, “The next morning she sent me to school. She was just like, ‘We’re going to move on.’ Not necessarily the healthiest thing, but it worked for us.”

Article continues below advertisement

Theron added that her mom encouraged her not to dwell on the trauma.

“Didn’t want [her] to sit in it,” she said, explaining how that mindset helped shape her outlook.

Apex will be available to stream on Netflix starting April 24.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.