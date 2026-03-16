Chaz Bono's Wife Gives Glimpse Inside Couple's Lavish Wedding as Cher's Son Faces Backlash Over Honeymoon Cash Fund

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Chaz Bono's new wife, Shara Blue Mathes, shared an inside look at their Hollywood-themed wedding following some confusion over the couple asking guests to help fund their Hawaii honeymoon. "I’m in my Blissed out Bride era!" Mathes, 57, captioned a gallery of her lavish wedding on Instagram on March 15.

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Chaz Bono and Shara Blue Mathes Married on March 8

Source: @sharablue/Instagram Chaz Bono married Shara Blue Mathes earlier this month.

Cher's son, 57, and his ladylove tied the knot on March 8 at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles. One shot had the bride on the dance floor while wearing her wedding dress and sneakers as she busted a move, while another pictured showed Bono with his friends as he made a speech on stage during the nuptials.

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Shara Blue Mathes Shared a Video of Their First Dance

View this post on Instagram Source: @sharablue/Instagram Shara Blue Mathes and Chaz Bono shared their first dance .

One photo had Mathes posing with her family as she held a bouquet of gorgeous red and purple flowers. She also posted a video of the new couple having their first dance in front of their guests at the venue. “Take me back to this moment, please! #firstdance,” Mathes captioned the post. The clip featured Bono twirling her around as soft music played in the background and their party looked on. Mountains of red roses lined the dance floor in a romantic twist.

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The Couple Asked Guests for Money for Their Honeymoon

Source: @sharablue/Instagram Shara Blue Mathes and Chaz Bono met when they were teenagers.

On the pair's wedding website, they had asked guests to contribute to their Honeymoon fund — despite Cher, 79, having a pretty hefty net worth of $360 million. "Help us create our dream wedding and honeymoon experience with any amount of donation," their site pleaded alongside a "give" button. "When you GIVE, the couple receives CASH FUNDS or GIFT CARDS(their choice) to make their dreams come true," the message went on.

Source: @sharablue/Instagram The nuptials took place at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles.