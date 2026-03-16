Chaz Bono's Wife Gives Glimpse Inside Couple's Lavish Wedding as Cher's Son Faces Backlash Over Honeymoon Cash Fund
March 16 2026, Published 12:15 p.m. ET
Chaz Bono's new wife, Shara Blue Mathes, shared an inside look at their Hollywood-themed wedding following some confusion over the couple asking guests to help fund their Hawaii honeymoon.
"I’m in my Blissed out Bride era!" Mathes, 57, captioned a gallery of her lavish wedding on Instagram on March 15.
Chaz Bono and Shara Blue Mathes Married on March 8
Cher's son, 57, and his ladylove tied the knot on March 8 at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles.
One shot had the bride on the dance floor while wearing her wedding dress and sneakers as she busted a move, while another pictured showed Bono with his friends as he made a speech on stage during the nuptials.
Shara Blue Mathes Shared a Video of Their First Dance
One photo had Mathes posing with her family as she held a bouquet of gorgeous red and purple flowers.
She also posted a video of the new couple having their first dance in front of their guests at the venue. “Take me back to this moment, please! #firstdance,” Mathes captioned the post.
The clip featured Bono twirling her around as soft music played in the background and their party looked on. Mountains of red roses lined the dance floor in a romantic twist.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Couple Asked Guests for Money for Their Honeymoon
On the pair's wedding website, they had asked guests to contribute to their Honeymoon fund — despite Cher, 79, having a pretty hefty net worth of $360 million.
"Help us create our dream wedding and honeymoon experience with any amount of donation," their site pleaded alongside a "give" button.
"When you GIVE, the couple receives CASH FUNDS or GIFT CARDS(their choice) to make their dreams come true," the message went on.
Fans were confused as to why the iconic singer had to pay for her son's vacation, with someone noting on social media: "His mom doesn't have to support him or pay for his honeymoon."
Bono and Mathes, who first interacted as teenagers, made their relationship official in 2017.
"I first met Shara more than 40 years ago when we were just teenagers," he told People after tying the knot. "I think it’s safe to say that not many grooms ultimately end up marrying the very first girl they ever kissed so many years later."
"She makes me feel complete knowing she will always be there beside me as partner, my best friend, and the love of my life,” he said. “No matter what life brings us, we will always be safer and stronger together … and we are home."