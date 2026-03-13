Cher's Son Chaz Bono Marries Shara Blue Mathes After 9 Years — as Famous Singer Attends 'Glam' Hollywood Wedding
March 13 2026, Updated 4:36 p.m. ET
Cher's son Chaz Bono married his long-time girlfriend, Shara Blue Mathes, in a "Hollywood Glam" style wedding after nearly nine years of dating.
"I first met Shara more than 40 years ago when we were just teenagers," Bono, 57, told a news outlet on Friday, March 13. "I think it’s safe to say that not many grooms ultimately end up marrying the very first girl they ever kissed so many years later."
Chaz Bono and Shara Blue Mathes' Wedding Theme Was 'Hollywood Glam Formal'
The pair tied the knot at The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel in Los Angeles on March 8 and featured a "Hollywood Glam Formal" theme, per their wedding website.
"She makes me feel complete knowing she will always be there beside me as partner, my best friend, and the love of my life," Bono said, praising his partner. "No matter what life brings us, we will always be safer and stronger together … and we are home."
Chaz Bono and Shara Blue Mathes' Relationship Dates Back Decades
Their romance dates back decades, with the pair first crossing paths as teenagers at Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.
Though they drifted apart over the years, the pair eventually reconnected and confirmed their romance in January 2017.
"After knowing each other for 40 years and be in a relationship for 9, Shara and I got married at the Hollywood Roosevelt on Sunday, March 8th," Bono later captioned a photo posted on Instagram recapping the event.
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Cher Was Present for the Nuptials
Bono's famous mom, 79, was in attendance for the gorgeous ceremony, which featured black aisles and glowing red candles.
The newlyweds are known to have a close relationship with the Burlesque actress, most recently supporting her at the Saban Theater in Los Angeles in December 2025 while she promoted her book, Cher: The Memoir, Part 1.
Cher Supported Chaz Bono Through Gender Transition
As OK! previously reported, Bono began his gender transition in 2008, capturing his journey during his 2011 documentary, Becoming Chaz.
The "I Got You Babe" singer has been known to be supportive of Bono over the years, telling a friend after the screening, "I admire my son Chaz’s courage for sharing his personal journey. Most important to me is that he is very happy. That’s what I care about the most. He has my love and support."