Cher's Son Chaz Bono Asks Wedding Guests for Honeymoon Cash Fund — Despite Iconic Singer Having a Pretty Hefty Net Worth
March 14 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET
Cher's son Chaz Bono married his longtime love Shara Blue Mathes in a lavish ceremony earlier this month.
Despite the world-renowned singer, 79, having a net worth over $360 million, Bono, 57, asked his guests to contribute to his honeymoon fund.
The pair’s wedding website added a cash contribution link to help pay for their dream vacation. "Help us create our dream wedding and honeymoon experience with any amount of donation," their site pleaded alongside a "give" button.
"When you GIVE, the couple receives CASH FUNDS or GIFT CARDS(their choice) to make their dreams come true," the message went on.
Chaz Bono and His Wife Plan to Vacation in Hawaii
The couple plans to have their honeymoon in Hawaii, according to their site. Mathes and the Family Outing author married at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel in Los Angeles on March 8, with their event theme and dress code being "Hollywood Glam Formal."
The newly-married couple's relationship actually goes back several years, having first met teenagers at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.
In January 2017, they made their relationship official and decided to tie the knot almost a decade later.
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"I first met Shara more than 40 years ago when we were just teenagers," Bono told People. "I think it’s safe to say that not many grooms ultimately end up marrying the very first girl they ever kissed so many years later."
"She makes me feel complete knowing she will always be there beside me as partner, my best friend, and the love of my life. No matter what life brings us, we will always be safer and stronger together … and we are home," he gushed over his ladylove.
Bono — who is also the son of the late Sonny Bono — had Cher sitting in the front row of his special day.
Cher and Chaz Bono Have a Strong Relationship
The Goddess of Pop and her son have a close bond, with the Moonstruck actress supporting Chaz through his gender transition in 2009.
"I admire my son Chaz’s courage for sharing his personal journey. Most important to me is that he is very happy. That’s what I care about the most. He has my love and support," Cher said in 2011.
In 2020, the Oscar winner also got candid about her son's LGBTQ journey, saying it "wasn't easy" to deal with it at first. "Like I remember calling, and the old message — the old Chaz message was on the phone — and that was very difficult. But then you have one child, but you don't really lose them — they just are in a different shape," she told Today at the time.