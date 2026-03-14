Cher's Son Chaz Bono Asks Wedding Guests for Honeymoon Cash Fund — Despite Iconic Singer Having a Pretty Hefty Net Worth

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Source: @chazbono/Instagram Chaz Bono and Shara Blue Mathes married on March 8.

The pair’s wedding website added a cash contribution link to help pay for their dream vacation. "Help us create our dream wedding and honeymoon experience with any amount of donation," their site pleaded alongside a "give" button. "When you GIVE, the couple receives CASH FUNDS or GIFT CARDS(their choice) to make their dreams come true," the message went on.

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Chaz Bono and His Wife Plan to Vacation in Hawaii

Source: @chazbono/Instagram Chaz Bono and Shara Blue Mathes are hoping to honeymoon in Hawaii.

The couple plans to have their honeymoon in Hawaii, according to their site. Mathes and the Family Outing author married at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel in Los Angeles on March 8, with their event theme and dress code being "Hollywood Glam Formal." The newly-married couple's relationship actually goes back several years, having first met teenagers at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. In January 2017, they made their relationship official and decided to tie the knot almost a decade later.

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Source: MEGA Cher has a net worth of over $360 million.

"I first met Shara more than 40 years ago when we were just teenagers," Bono told People. "I think it’s safe to say that not many grooms ultimately end up marrying the very first girl they ever kissed so many years later." "She makes me feel complete knowing she will always be there beside me as partner, my best friend, and the love of my life. No matter what life brings us, we will always be safer and stronger together … and we are home," he gushed over his ladylove. Bono — who is also the son of the late Sonny Bono — had Cher sitting in the front row of his special day.

Cher and Chaz Bono Have a Strong Relationship

Source: MEGA Cher's son Chaz Bono transitioned in 2009.