ENTERTAINMENT Che Diaz Drops Out: What's Next for Miranda in 'And Just Like That' Season 3? Source: HBO With Che Diaz officially out of 'And Just Like That...' Season 3, Cynthia Nixon teased Miranda Hobbes’ future as she reenters the dating world post-breakup.

Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) navigated both love and heartbreak in the S-- and the City spinoff And Just Like That…, especially during her tumultuous relationship with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez). But will Che Diaz return for Season 3? Reports surfaced in February 2024, confirming that Ramirez's character would not make a comeback in the upcoming season after two seasons on the show. Nixon addressed Che's absence during interviews ahead of the Season 3 premiere.

Source: HBO Cynthia Nixon confirmed in May 2024 that Che and Miranda’s story in 'And Just Like That...' is over.

"I think for Miranda, Miranda and Che were really pretty done," Cynthia shared with Entertainment Weekly in May 2024. "I think that Miranda and Che had kind of run the gamut of what they were going to be to each other." Cynthia also echoed her sentiments in a conversation with Variety, stating, "I do feel like our show always works best when people are dating."

"They created such an amazing character — such a controversial character, but such an amazing character," she noted of Che. "I think they felt, and Michael Patrick [King] felt, that that character had run its course. They came in and shook everything up, and then the arc was completed." Understanding fans' frustrations, Nixon acknowledged the divisive narrative surrounding Steve, Miranda's husband, whom she left and eventually reunited with in the first S-- and the City film. In And Just Like That…, their relationship fell apart when Miranda began her affair with Che.

Source: HBO Cynthia Nixon said Miranda would be dating again in 'And Just Like That' Season 3.

"The 'poor Steve' narrative doesn't really bother me," she told Grazia in May. "Our show always killed its darlings. If we're just gonna play it safe and nice, why are you watching?" Cynthia revealed her role in casting Ramirez, who uses they/them pronouns, for Che. "I love Che, I love Sara," she remarked. "It's hard to know what people would have made of Che if Che hadn't ostensibly broken up Steve and Miranda. But I don't want a show in which everybody is behaving well all the time. A feminist show doesn't show women being perfect."

Source: HBO Che Diaz’s final arc centered on the fallout from their failed TV pilot.

So, what led to the split between Che and Miranda in And Just Like That? Their passionate romance reached a breaking point in Season 2, plagued by tension as Che's TV pilot flopped. "I think for Che, there's an incremental ego death process that is occurring over time, with the failure of the pilot, with all of the projections that they internalized during that process, with all the questioning they've been doing," Ramirez told TVLine in July 2023.

Source: HBO Miranda’s split from Steve and her affair with Che in 'And Just Like That' Season 3 sparked mixed fan reactions.