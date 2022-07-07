Chef Rocco DiSpirito Reveals What Dishes Pair Well With Rosé & What's Left On His To-Do List

This upcoming weekend, the chef will get to mingle, eat and be outside in the warm weather — what could be better?

"Dan’s Rosé Soirée is one of our largest events and features great chefs and winemakers of The Hamptons — it’s one of the most fun events of the summer. I’m particularly looking forward to working with my good friend Sara Gore, who will be hosting the event," he shares. "I will be serving what I call the kitchen sink crudo — it's all my favorite raw fish like fluke tuna and scallops topped with everything you’d find in an Italian sub. It's sublime."

Though in-person events were put on hold for a while due to the ongoing pandemic, the New York native believes being face-to-face is "a cure all for the post-pandemic era."

"We can serve up a lot of good vibes by bringing people and food together on a nice summer day," he says. "I've always loved the people part of my job. We want to make people happy. Right now everyone can use a little more happy."