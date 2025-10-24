or
Chelsea Handler Blasts Spotify Over 'Disgusting' ICE Recruitment Ads: 'I Am Now Boycotting Them'

Photo of Chelsea Handler
Source: MEGA; @chelseahandler/Instagram

Comedian Chelsea Handler blasted music streaming service Spotify for 'profiting' off ICE and running recruitment advertisements on the platform.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 24 2025, Updated 3:14 p.m. ET

Chelsea Handler added Spotify to her list of boycotted companies after the music streaming service allegedly started running recruitment advertisements for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“I am now boycotting Spotify. I’ve deleted Spotify from all of my stuff,” Handler, 50, said in a video posted via Instagram on Friday, October 24. “They are running ICE recruitment ads and I’m really disgusted watching any of these companies profit off of ICE.”

Chelsea Handler Blasted Spotify

Photo of Chelsea Handler blasted Spotify for 'profiting' off ICE.
Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler blasted Spotify for 'profiting' off ICE.

The talk show host emphasized that the only way to get the “attention” of big businesses was to boycott their products, and she hoped her fans would follow her example by canceling their Spotify accounts.

“From Spotify not paying artists their fair share (they pay artists the least of all streaming services) to the company promoting generated Al bands, CEO Daniel Ek’s $600 million dollar investment in an Al military defense company...” she wrote in the lengthy caption.

Chelsea Handler Called for a Spotify Boycott

Photo of Chelsea Handler asked her followers to cancel their Spotify accounts.
Source: MEGA

Chelsea Handler asked her followers to cancel their Spotify accounts.

She continued, “Spotify has given consumers plenty of reasons to walk away and last week, it added one more to the list … Running recruitment ads for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.”

Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler Also Blasted Home Depot

Photo of Chelsea Handler encouraged her followers to boycott Home Depot.
Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler encouraged her followers to boycott Home Depot.

Last week, the comedian took to her Instagram to denounce Home Depot over the company’s alleged use of surveillance technology she claims can be shared with the government. She accused the retailer of using a system called Flock, which she said tracks license plates and customer movements once they enter the parking lot.

"They can share that with whomever they want. They can share that with the police. They can share that with ICE. They can share that with Kanye West if they want to," she quipped. "I'm against that. I'm against being surveilled and I'm against Home Depot being an unsafe place for its workers and for its shoppers."

Chelsea Handler Claimed Home Depot Used Surveillance Software

Photo of Chelsea Handler said she was ending her relationship with Home Depot.
Source: MEGA

Chelsea Handler said she was ending her relationship with Home Depot.

"So I am breaking up with Home Depot," she concluded.

In the post’s caption, the Chelsea Lately star noted, "Home Depot cannot claim to serve our communities while allowing federal agents to terrorize people on their property."

"We are calling on @homedepot to take a stand," she added, calling for the home improvement store to "denounce ICE raids on their properties," "declare their stores safe spaces" and "protect the people who make and shop in their stores everyday."

