'Disgusted' Chelsea Handler Denounces ICE as She Orders Fans to Boycott Home Depot for 'Surveilling' Americans: Watch

Chelsea Handler is making a bold political statement as she calls for a boycott on one major American corporation. On Thursday, October 16, the comedian took to Instagram to denounce the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency under Donald Trump's administration, urging her followers to stop shopping at Home Depot over the company’s alleged use of surveillance technology she claims can be shared with the government. Speaking to fans via video, the comedian declared: "If you're as disgusted as I am by these ICE raids, then we need to start boycotting the companies that are enabling or profiting off of these ICE raids."

Why Chelsea Handler Is 'Breaking Up With Home Depot'

Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram The comedian denounced ICE in an Instagram video.

Handler explained that she's starting by targeting the home improvement giant for its use of a system called Flock, which she said tracks license plates and customer movements once they enter the parking lot. "They can share that with whomever they want. They can share that with the police. They can share that with ICE. They can share that with Kanye West if they want to," she quipped. "I'm against that. I'm against being surveilled and I'm against Home Depot being an unsafe place for its workers and for its shoppers." "So I am breaking up with Home Depot," she revealed. "I hope you will join me."

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler ridiculed Home Depot's use of a security system called Flock.

In true comedic form, Handler added some humor to her serious announcement, noting, "Hopefully this won't be the end of our relationship." "Hopefully they will grow a pair and denounce ICE and denounce surveilling Americans — and like many of my ex-lovers, they will reappear down the line in my life and I will welcome them with open… AI," she joked.

In the post’s caption, Handler emphasized, "Home Depot cannot claim to serve our communities while allowing federal agents to terrorize people on their property." "We are calling on @homedepot to take a stand," the Chelsea Lately star wrote, ordering Home Depot to "denounce ICE raids on their properties," "declare their stores safe spaces" and "protect the people who make and shop in their stores everyday."

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler took a political stance against ICE.

Home Depot has not yet responded publicly to Handler's post, which has already sparked a heated debate online — with fans divided between applauding her activism and questioning her claims about the retailer's surveillance system. "I had no idea! I will not purchase from them anymore. What a disappointment. Thanks for the PSA!" one of Handler's followers wrote in the comments section of her upload, as another added, "Bravo! I have not been to a Home Depot since the raids started!" "If they don’t protect their EMPLOYEES OR CUSTOMERS, HOME DEPOT DOES NOT DESERVE OUR BUSINESS! They exist because of customers using our money to support them!" the individual continued.

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler's comments sparked an online debate.