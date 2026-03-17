NEWS Chelsea Handler Admits She Was Blindsided by Extent of 'Illegal' Issues Surrounding RFK Jr.'s 'Toxic' Mansion After Purchasing $6 Million Property Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler is still dealing with the 'disaster' of a home she bought from RFK Jr. five years ago. Rebecca Friedman March 17 2026, Published 12:14 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Chelsea Handler is still livid after being blindsided by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. when purchasing their $5.9 million mansion in Brentwood, Calif., five years ago. The comedian recently ripped apart RFK Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Hines, during an episode of her "Dear Chelsea" podcast, revealing she wasn't informed of the full extent of "illegal" issues surrounding the 5-bedroom property until she was completing inspections of the "f---ed up" home. Calling the entire situation a "disaster," Handler claimed the residence had an "illegal" outdoor storage unit and was informed by contractors that she wouldn't be able to live in the house for at least two years due to apparent renovations that had to be completed.

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Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram Chelsea Handler fumed at Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a recent episode of her podcast.

"I bought RFK Jr.’s house in Los Angeles five years ago. I still have not lived in this house, that’s how f---ed up this house was," Handler told her podcast guest and fellow comedian Denis Leary earlier this month. "The idea that this guy is in charge of the health of our country when he didn’t even have a proper foundation at his house," she ridiculed, shading Donald Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services.

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'He's One of the Worst People'

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler called Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 'one of the worst people.'

"I'm not exaggerating any of this. It was a disaster, and I didn’t know it going in because everything was, you know, under wraps," she recalled, noting the house was bought privately through trusts in October 2021, meaning the identities of both the buyer and seller were kept hidden from one another. The stand-up star candidly declared: "So anyway, I have my own issues with RFK. He's one of the worst people. He really is."

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'This House Is the Most Toxic Environment'

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler said RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines had an 'illegal' outdoor storage unit.

Handler went on to say, "This house is the most toxic environment," before ranting: "Now we have to remove his illegal bulls--- from my property and I’m like, ‘how did they not find this upon the first inspection?'" Adding to her rage, the Chelsea Lately alum said Hines had the "audacity" to leave a message behind for Handler at the estate.

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler couldn't believe Cheryl Hines had the 'audacity' to leave her a note at the property.