Cheryl Hines Defends Anti-Vaxxer Husband RFK Jr. Amid Criticism Over Controversial Public Health Moves: 'It Just Doesn't Track'

photo of Cheryl Hines, RFK Jr.
Source: mega

Cheryl Hines defended her controversial husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., during an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast on Tuesday, February 10.

Feb. 11 2026, Published 6:16 p.m. ET

Cheryl Hines was ever the supportive wife as she defended husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a new interview.

During an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast on Tuesday, February 10, the wife of the Health and Human Services Secretary slammed the criticism he's faced over his controversial public health moves, which have included anti-vaccination efforts and cutting funding toward medical research.

"When people talk about Bobby, and they want to paint him as somebody who is trying to hurt people… it’s like, look at his career and who he is and what he’s accomplished," Hines told Rogan.

Source: @ChildrensHD/X
'Why Would He Spend All of His Life Fighting for People?'

'They want to paint him as somebody who is trying to hurt people,' the actress lamented.
Source: mega

'They want to paint him as somebody who is trying to hurt people,' the actress lamented.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm alum, 60, continued, "He spent a lot of time suing huge corporations because they were polluting waterways, which was hurting people, killing people, and giving people cancer."

"So why would he spend all of his life fighting for people, fighting for individuals, and then suddenly change and want to hurt people?" she said. "It just doesn’t track."

'Endangering the Health of the Nation'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has cut funding toward medical research.
Source: mega

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has cut funding toward medical research.

The actress' remarks come after six former U.S. Surgeons General published a letter in The Washington Post last October warning that Kennedy’s actions "are endangering the health of the nation."

"Kennedy has spent decades advancing dangerous and discredited claims about vaccines — most notoriously, the thoroughly discredited theory that childhood vaccines cause autism," the letter read.

It went on to state that the 72-year-old politician has also promoted misinformation about the HPV vaccine, which protects against cervical cancer, and coronavirus vaccines.

'Setting Women Back Decades'

Larry David's ex-wife accused Cheryl Hines of 'setting women back decades' by supporting RFK Jr.
Source: mega

Larry David's ex-wife accused Cheryl Hines of 'setting women back decades' by supporting RFK Jr.

The actress has stood by her divisive husband despite facing major backlash.

The ex-wife of Hines' former onscreen husband Larry David expressed her disdain for Hines in a scathing post last January.

Taking to Instagram's Threads, Laurie David wrote, "Cheryl Hines in her best and most watched performance yet as the 'dutiful, adoring wife' setting women back decades."

Cheryl Hines Has Lost Famous Friends for Supporting RFK Jr.

Cheryl Hines has admitted to feeling 'shunned' by Hollywood in recent years.
Source: mega

Cheryl Hines has admitted to feeling 'shunned' by Hollywood in recent years.

Cheryl admitted to feeling "shunned" by Hollywood, including by costar Larry, 78.

"I think he’s mad … because Bobby’s in the administration," she shared in an interview late last year.

Another former friend, comedian Tig Notaro, has also spoken about needing to distance herself from Cheryl due to her marriage to the controversial politician.

'I Needed to Step Away'

Cheryl Hines' former friend Tig Notaro said she had to 'step away' from the actress amid her support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: mega

Cheryl Hines' former friend Tig Notaro said she had to 'step away' from the actress amid her support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"Cheryl’s married to Bobby Kennedy Jr. When he was announcing his run, I just felt like I needed to step away," Tig, 54, explained during an appearance on the "Breaking Bread With Tom Papa" podcast in October 2025. "Because there are beliefs that were like a gnat on the arm years ago that were getting further into the spotlight."

"But then it started to grow, and Cheryl wanted me to hear Bobby out. … And then he endorsed Trump, and then it just got hard," she divulged, before adding it was "really sad" because the actress brought her "so much joy."

