Chelsea Handler Disses Timothée Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme' Press Tour as She Gushes Over 'Real Movie Star' Leonardo DiCaprio

Photo of Chelsea Handler, Timothee Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio
Source: MEGA; 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' Podcast/YouTube

Chelsea Handler threw shade toward Timothy Chalamet, praising Leonardo DiCaprio as a 'real movie star' following comments Chalamet made on a recent press tour.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 13 2026, Updated 4:45 p.m. ET

Chelsea Handler took major shots at Timothée Chalamet's recent Marty Supreme press tour.

During an appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast on Tuesday, January 13, Handler, 50, agreed with host Amanda Hirsch that Chalamet, 30, was taking promotion for his latest film "too seriously."

Chelsea Handler Shaded Timothée Chalamet

Photo of Chelsea Handler wasn't shy about sharing her criticism of Timothée Chalamet.
Source: 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' Podcast/YouTube

Chelsea Handler wasn't shy about sharing her criticism of Timothée Chalamet.

“He seemed pretty serious about winning and getting acknowledged for his great acting," the former talk show host explained.

Although Handler admitted the Dune star is "a good actor," she complained, "It’s hard to hear someone talk about how great they are at acting.”

Chelsea Handler Called Leonardo DiCaprio a 'Real Movie Star'

Photo of Chelsea Handler called Leonardo DiCaprio a 'real movie star' when compared to other celebrities.
Source: MEGA

Chelsea Handler called Leonardo DiCaprio a 'real movie star' when compared to other celebrities.

She highlighted fellow A-list actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jacob Elordi as "real movie stars" in Hollywood who don't brag about their performances.

“Leo wouldn’t say that,” the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast host claimed. “Even though it took him so long to win, right? He didn’t win anything until that wrestling with the bear movie [The Revenant].”

Handler agreed, adding, "Leo wouldn’t do that. Leo is a movie star. He wouldn’t talk like that. That’s new. I haven’t heard any actor kind of talk like that.”

Timothée Chalamet Was Speculated to Be Method Acting During His Press Tour

Photo of The women agreed that Timothée Chalamet could've taken method acting 'too seriously.'
Source: MEGA

The women agreed that Timothée Chalamet could've taken method acting 'too seriously.'

Hirsch speculated that Chalamet took method acting for his Marty Supreme role — in which he played a competitive, aspiring ping pong player — "too seriously."

"That would be the only excuse for me, if it was that," she said.

Chelsea Handler Took Shots at Timothée Chalamet's Relationship With Kylie Jenner

Photo of Chelsea Handler also commented on the actor's relationship with Kylie Jenner.
Source: MEGA

Chelsea Handler also commented on the actor's relationship with Kylie Jenner.

Handler also took shots at the NYC native's relationship with Kylie Jenner. When asked about the audience's reaction to Chalamet thanking Jenner, 28, during his Best Actor acceptance speech at the Critics' Choice Awards on January 4, she responded, "I just don't understand what that situation is."

"Is that a real situation? Are they in love? Are they a couple?" the comedian further questioned. "I find that to be amazing, that those two are together in a partnership for three years, wow."

The "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast host highlighted the movie star saying he "couldn't have done it without her" during his speech, a claim Handler dismissed as "ridiculous."

"Obviously, he could do it without her. I mean, that's stupid. I couldn't do this ... Yeah, you could," Handler said through laughter.

