Timothée Chalamet Gushes Over His 'Partner' of 3 Years Kylie Jenner During Critics Choice Awards Speech: 'I Couldn't Do This Without You'
Jan. 5 2026, Published 7:41 a.m. ET
Timothée Chalamet had a major career moment — and he made sure to share it with the person closest to him.
On Sunday, January 4, the actor gave a heartfelt shout-out to his longtime girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, while accepting the Best Actor award at the Critics Choice Awards. Chalamet took home the trophy for his role as aspiring ping-pong champion Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme.
Standing onstage, the actor openly praised Jenner, who was watching from the audience.
“Thank you to my partner for three years. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you,” he said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
During the speech, Chalamet also acknowledged the tough competition in his category. He was nominated alongside Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).
After a brief pause, the actor admitted, “I’m more nervous than I thought I’d be.”
Chalamet then turned his attention to filmmaker Josh Safdie, who co-wrote and directed the movie.
- Kylie Jenner Was 'Screaming With Excitement' After Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Was Nominated for Best Actor Oscar, Source Reveals
- 'Hot' Timothée Chalamet Shocks Fans With a New Look While Filming 'Marty Supreme' in NYC: Photos
- Timewarp? Timothée Chalamet Looks Unrecognizable in 1950s Garb as He Films 'Marty Supreme' in NYC
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“You made a story about a flawed man with a relatable dream, and you didn’t preach to the audience about what’s right and wrong. I think we should all be telling stories like that,” he said. “Thank you for this dream.”
The win comes just one day after Chalamet was honored with the Spotlight Actor of the Year Award for the same film at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 3.
Jenner was also there to cheer him on. Ahead of the ceremony, she shared photos on Instagram showing off her glamorous look for the evening.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder stunned in a bright orange, floor-length sparkling gown that hugged her curves. She posed for mirror selfies before heading to the red carpet, with the crisscross cutout at the top of the dress drawing attention to her cleavage.
Chalamet kept things understated in comparison, opting for a slouchy slate gray suit paired with black shoes.
Later in the night, the Dune star reflected on gratitude during his speech.
"Every day, to wake up in good health and have the opportunity to create things for the world is truly a gift," he said, as Jenner looked on proudly from the crowd.
The support didn’t stop there. Weeks earlier, Kris Jenner also showed love for Timothée by posting a photo on Instagram Stories wearing merch from his December 25, 2025, movie release.
"MARTY SUPREME Christmas Day!!!!!!" she wrote over the snap, which showed the 70-year-old momager rocking a blue Marty Supreme bomber jacket layered over a red dress.