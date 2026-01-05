Timothée Chalamet Gushes Over His 'Partner' of 3 Years Kylie Jenner During Critics Choice Awards Speech: 'I Couldn't Do This Without You'

Article continues below advertisement

Timothée Chalamet had a major career moment — and he made sure to share it with the person closest to him. On Sunday, January 4, the actor gave a heartfelt shout-out to his longtime girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, while accepting the Best Actor award at the Critics Choice Awards. Chalamet took home the trophy for his role as aspiring ping-pong champion Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: E! News Live Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

Standing onstage, the actor openly praised Jenner, who was watching from the audience. “Thank you to my partner for three years. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you,” he said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Article continues below advertisement

Timothée Chalamet ended his Best Actor speech by thanking Kylie Jenner:



"Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart." pic.twitter.com/RnLVIAGPxm — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 5, 2026 Source: @SpencerAlthouse/X

Article continues below advertisement

Source: E! News Live The actor thanked Kylie Jenner during his acceptance speech.

Article continues below advertisement

During the speech, Chalamet also acknowledged the tough competition in his category. He was nominated alongside Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).

Article continues below advertisement

After a brief pause, the actor admitted, “I’m more nervous than I thought I’d be.”

Article continues below advertisement

Chalamet then turned his attention to filmmaker Josh Safdie, who co-wrote and directed the movie.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The 'Dune' star also thanked 'Marty Supreme' director Josh Safdie in his speech.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“You made a story about a flawed man with a relatable dream, and you didn’t preach to the audience about what’s right and wrong. I think we should all be telling stories like that,” he said. “Thank you for this dream.”

Article continues below advertisement

The win comes just one day after Chalamet was honored with the Spotlight Actor of the Year Award for the same film at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner was also there to cheer him on. Ahead of the ceremony, she shared photos on Instagram showing off her glamorous look for the evening.

Article continues below advertisement

The Kylie Cosmetics founder stunned in a bright orange, floor-length sparkling gown that hugged her curves. She posed for mirror selfies before heading to the red carpet, with the crisscross cutout at the top of the dress drawing attention to her cleavage.

Article continues below advertisement

Chalamet kept things understated in comparison, opting for a slouchy slate gray suit paired with black shoes.

Article continues below advertisement

Later in the night, the Dune star reflected on gratitude during his speech. "Every day, to wake up in good health and have the opportunity to create things for the world is truly a gift," he said, as Jenner looked on proudly from the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement

The support didn’t stop there. Weeks earlier, Kris Jenner also showed love for Timothée by posting a photo on Instagram Stories wearing merch from his December 25, 2025, movie release.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @krisjenner/Instagram Kris Jenner publicly showed support for Timothée Chalamet's movie.