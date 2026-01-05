Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Share a Sweet Kiss at Palm Springs Film Festival
Jan. 5 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet showed some major PDA at the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala, and this time, the actor scored more than just accolades.
In a moment captured on video by TMZ, the couple shared a quick kiss backstage Saturday evening, January 3, as they prepared to exit the venue. Chalamet, who received an award for his role in Marty Supreme, seemed to be riding high on both his cinematic success and his romance with Jenner.
The two appeared relaxed and affectionate throughout the event, exchanging smiles, engaging in deep conversation and laughing together as they celebrated the night’s achievements.
With their undeniable chemistry on full display, fans couldn’t help but swoon over this Hollywood power couple’s sweet moment.
The next day, the actor even gave a sweet shout-out to his lover while accepting the Best Actor award at the Critics Choice Awards. Chalamet took home the trophy for his role as aspiring ping-pong champion Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme.
“Thank you to my partner for three years. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you,” he said about the reality starlet. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Later in the night, the Dune star reflected on his rising career.
"Every day, to wake up in good health and have the opportunity to create things for the world is truly a gift," he said, as Jenner looked on proudly from the crowd.
According to an insider, the duo's romance is "very serious.”
“Everything is going well and Kylie respects that he is working really hard right now and having a huge moment in his career," they continued.
Jenner “doesn’t mind” that she and Chalamet “keep their relationship private.”
She also is OK with them not spending "every day together” because “it makes their time together feel more special.”
In November 2025, while talking to Vogue, he opened about wanting to start a family one day.
“I had a friend of mine in school — a girl named Grace — and her parents had the most beautiful, amazing marriage,” he recalled. “This is not in [the] context of being great, so this is a little tangential, but it showed me excellence can exist without it being arduous. You don’t have to be selfish to be great, no. I know because I’ve worked with directors who are incredible and who are incredibly present in their family life.”