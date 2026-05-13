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Chelsea Handler's Epstein Dinner Sparks Controversy During Kevin Hart's Roast

split photo of Chelsea Handler, Kevin Hart & Shane Gillis
Source: MEGA; Netflix

Shane Gillis referenced Chelsea Handler's past dinner with Jeffrey Epstein during Kevin Hart’s roast.

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May 13 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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During Netflix’s Roast of Kevin Hart, comedian Shane Gillis made headlines by referencing Chelsea Handler's controversial dinner at Jeffrey Epstein’s New York home.

The roast, part of the 2026 Netflix Is a Joke festival, took an unexpected turn when Gillis brought up Handler’s past association with Epstein.

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image of Chelsea Handler became the subject of controversy after comedian Shane Gillis referenced her past dinner at Jeffrey Epstein’s home during Netflix’s Kevin Hart roast.
Source: Netflix

Chelsea Handler became the subject of controversy after comedian Shane Gillis referenced her past dinner at Jeffrey Epstein’s home during Netflix’s Kevin Hart roast.

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Gillis, 38, opened his set with a series of edgy jokes, stating, “Chelsea is a Zionist. Not saying that’s a good or bad thing.”

He quickly transitioned to making references to Handler’s views on abortion, delivering sharp comedic lines.

“Chelsea’s been scraped more times than the grill at Benihana,” he added.

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The comedian then recounted the dinner, noting that it wasn’t a grand affair.

“It wasn’t like a big party,” he explained.

He mentioned the attendance of just a few notable figures, including “Prince Andrew and Woody Allen.”

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image of Gillis joked about the awkward gathering and mentioned controversial figures like Prince Andrew and Woody Allen while roasting Handler onstage.
Source: Netflix

Gillis joked about the awkward gathering and mentioned controversial figures like Prince Andrew and Woody Allen while roasting Handler onstage.

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Handler, who took the stage after Gillis, seemed unfazed and responded with her own jibe.

“Welcome to tonight’s episode of ‘To Catch a Predator,’” she said, which drew laughter from the audience.

She continued, “This is a real who’s who of statutory rapists. We’re all just lucky none of you could afford an island.”

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Handler previously discussed the dinner during her appearance on Rob Lowe’s “Literally!” podcast in February 2021.

During the podcast, she described the evening as “awkward” and “weird.” She recounted attending the gathering with Katie Couric and mentioned the presence of other celebrities.

“I went with Katie Couric. Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn were there. Charlie Rose was there,” she stated.

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image of Chelsea Handler responded with humor of her own, joking that the event looked like an episode of 'To Catch a Predator,' which drew loud reactions from the audience.
Source: MEGA

Chelsea Handler responded with humor of her own, joking that the event looked like an episode of 'To Catch a Predator,' which drew loud reactions from the audience.

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Handler emphasized that she had no further interactions with Epstein after that night.

“I’ve never been on the private island, and I’ve never been on his plane,” she reiterated. “I met him one time, and that was the time.”

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image of Handler previously admitted that the dinner felt uncomfortable and strange, explaining that she attended only once alongside journalist Katie Couric.
Source: MEGA

Handler previously admitted that the dinner felt uncomfortable and strange, explaining that she attended only once alongside journalist Katie Couric.

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The dinner has drawn renewed attention following Epstein’s death in August 2019. Handler’s comments and Gillis’ roast brought the topic back into the spotlight, raising questions about the connections between celebrities and Epstein.

Handler described her discomfort at the dinner and expressed her surprise at the gathering’s nature.

“When we got there, I was like, ‘What is this gathering?’” she recounted, noting Prince Andrew’s presence.

Recent documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice reveal a long list of visitors to Epstein’s private domain, but officials clarified that mere presence does not indicate wrongdoing.

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