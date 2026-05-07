BREAKING NEWS Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Suicide Note Exposed 6 Years After His Prison Death: 'Time to Say Goodbye' Source: MEGA; US District Court Southern District of New York Jeffrey Epstein's purported suicide note claimed federal investigators 'found nothing' about his trafficking crimes. Rebecca Friedman May 6 2026, Updated 8:39 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein's alleged suicide note has been exposed. A scrappy piece of yellow legal paper was released by a New York court order on Wednesday, May 6, in response to a petition from The New York Times. According to the newspaper, the handwriting was verified as belonging to Epstein at some point after it was discovered by disgraced cop and convicted quadruple murderer Nicholas Tartaglione — the late predator's cellmate. "They investigated for month — found nothing!!!" the note, which was nearly illegible, read. "So 16 year old charge results! It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye."

Article continues below advertisement

'NO FUN — Not Worth It!!'

Source: US District Court Southern District of New York The alleged note is barely legible but verified as being written by Jeffrey Epstein, per 'The New York Times.'

"Watcha want me to do — bust out crying!!” the message, which appeared similar to another entry he penned while locked away at the Metropolitan Correctional Center — continued. "NO FUN — not worth it!!" In the comparable letter from MCC, Epstein whined about the poor food and living conditions inside of prison — specifically writing it was "no fun!!" while expressing disgust toward "giant bugs" swarming the detention facility.

Article continues below advertisement

Late Predator Denied First Suicide Attempt

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking crimes remain a heightened topic of discussion six years after his death.

Per the NYT's report, Epstein allegedly wrote the note after he attempted to hang himself inside of his Manhattan jail cell in July 2019 — just days after he was arrested in New Jersey on trafficking charges upon landing back from Paris on his private plane. After his first suicide attempt was unsuccessful, Epstein — who was found with harsh red marks on his neck — blamed Tartaglione, prompting the dangerous killer to provide the note to his lawyers as proof he didn't try to murder the child sexual abuser.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: DOJ Jeffrey Epstein was awaiting trial on trafficking charges when he took his own life.

Tartaglione claimed he found it hidden between the pages of a graphic novel inside of the inmates' shared jail cell. After the dispute, in which Epstein accused Tartaglione of strangling him and denying an attempted suicide, the disgraced financier was moved to his own private cell.

Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself While Awaiting Trial for Trafficking

Source: DOJ Jeffrey Epstein's death was ruled a suicide after he was found unconscious in his jail cell.