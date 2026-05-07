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Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Suicide Note Exposed 6 Years After His Prison Death: 'Time to Say Goodbye'

Composite photo of Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged suicide note.
Source: MEGA; US District Court Southern District of New York

Jeffrey Epstein's purported suicide note claimed federal investigators 'found nothing' about his trafficking crimes.

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May 6 2026, Updated 8:39 p.m. ET

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Jeffrey Epstein's alleged suicide note has been exposed.

A scrappy piece of yellow legal paper was released by a New York court order on Wednesday, May 6, in response to a petition from The New York Times. According to the newspaper, the handwriting was verified as belonging to Epstein at some point after it was discovered by disgraced cop and convicted quadruple murderer Nicholas Tartaglione — the late predator's cellmate.

"They investigated for month — found nothing!!!" the note, which was nearly illegible, read. "So 16 year old charge results! It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye."

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'NO FUN — Not Worth It!!'

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Image of The alleged note is barely legible but verified as being written by Jeffrey Epstein, per 'The New York Times.'
Source: US District Court Southern District of New York

The alleged note is barely legible but verified as being written by Jeffrey Epstein, per 'The New York Times.'

"Watcha want me to do — bust out crying!!” the message, which appeared similar to another entry he penned while locked away at the Metropolitan Correctional Center — continued. "NO FUN — not worth it!!"

In the comparable letter from MCC, Epstein whined about the poor food and living conditions inside of prison — specifically writing it was "no fun!!" while expressing disgust toward "giant bugs" swarming the detention facility.

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Late Predator Denied First Suicide Attempt

Image of Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking crimes remain a heightened topic of discussion six years after his death.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking crimes remain a heightened topic of discussion six years after his death.

Per the NYT's report, Epstein allegedly wrote the note after he attempted to hang himself inside of his Manhattan jail cell in July 2019 — just days after he was arrested in New Jersey on trafficking charges upon landing back from Paris on his private plane.

After his first suicide attempt was unsuccessful, Epstein — who was found with harsh red marks on his neck — blamed Tartaglione, prompting the dangerous killer to provide the note to his lawyers as proof he didn't try to murder the child sexual abuser.

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Image of Jeffrey Epstein was awaiting trial on trafficking charges when he took his own life.
Source: DOJ

Jeffrey Epstein was awaiting trial on trafficking charges when he took his own life.

Tartaglione claimed he found it hidden between the pages of a graphic novel inside of the inmates' shared jail cell.

After the dispute, in which Epstein accused Tartaglione of strangling him and denying an attempted suicide, the disgraced financier was moved to his own private cell.

Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself While Awaiting Trial for Trafficking

Image of Jeffrey Epstein's death was ruled a suicide after he was found unconscious in his jail cell.
Source: DOJ

Jeffrey Epstein's death was ruled a suicide after he was found unconscious in his jail cell.

One month later, Epstein successfully committed suicide, taking his own life on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial for s-- trafficking.

The purported note was unearthed by a New York judge on Wednesday after being confidentially sealed in the vaults of a White Plains court amid Tartaglione's murder case, though he was convicted in 2023.

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