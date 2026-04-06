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Chelsea Handler Admits She 'Might' Get Married One Day Amid New Romance With Younger Guy Even Though She Thinks It's a 'Patriarchal' Idea

Composite photo of Chelsea Handler and her boyfriend
Source: @angiemartinez/youtube;@chelseahandler/instagram

Chelsea Handler has never been married.

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April 6 2026, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

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Has Chelsea Handler changed her tune on marriage?

Though the comedian has always insisted she isn't interested in tying the knot, she revealed on a recent episode of the "IRL With Angie Martinez" podcast that she could walk down the aisle one day.

Handler's confession comes amid her new romance with a younger guy she met while gambling in Las Vegas last year.

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'I Might as Well Just Go Get Married'

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Photo of Chelsea Handler confessed she might get married one day even though it 'would be really hypocritical' of herself.
Source: @angiemartinez/youtube

Chelsea Handler confessed she might get married one day even though it 'would be really hypocritical' of herself.

Handler held steadfast in her declaration that marriage is "not something I attain to do... but since I've bemoaned marriage my whole entire public life, it would be really hypocritical for me to get married, which means I'll probably do it."

"At some point I might just go, OK, f--- it. I'm 50 years old, so I might as well just go get married," she quipped. "What could go wrong at this point?"

"But I don't care about marriage. I don't care about it. I don't care about that," the former late-night talk show host emphasized. "I feel like that's a very patriarchal thing anyway. You're kind of like property a little bit."

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Chelsea Handler Loves Her 'Freedom'

Photo of The comedian likes her 'freedom' and being able to make her own decisions.
Source: @angiemartinez/youtube

The comedian likes her 'freedom' and being able to make her own decisions.

One of the reasons the actress enjoys not being tied down is because it allows her total "freedom."

"I love the idea that I don't have to check in with anybody about anything I do. I don't have to consider or consult with anyone," the author explained. "If I want to get on a plane and go to Paris, which I will do in a moment's notice, I will go to Majorca for a month and f--- off by myself. You know what I mean? I'll do all of that stuff."

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Source: @angiemartinez/youtube

The actress said marriage still seems like an 'outdated' and 'patriarchal' idea.

"I've never been very thirsty for a man or a partner. You've got to really kind of get my attention for me to pay attention in a serious way because otherwise it's a bunch of casual encounters," Handler continued. "You know what I mean? I like that. I like traveling a lot. I like hooking up with guys. I don't like to get too serious. I don't want someone in my space all the time. I just am not interested in that."

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Who Is Chelsea Handler's New Man?

Photo of Chelsea Handler has been dating a younger guy since late 2025.
Source: @chelseahandler/instagram

Chelsea Handler has been dating a younger guy since late 2025.

As OK! reported, Handler met her beau in November 2025 while gambling after she asked him to borrow $1,000 and promised she'd win it back for him.

After she reimbursed him, he began texting her the next day.

"He's like, 'That was such a vibe. You're so fun. I want to hang out again.' He goes, 'You seem like a great adventure, and I'm in the mood for some adventure in my life,'" she recalled on SiriusXM's Radio Andy.

Since she was about to embark on a cruise to Antartica, she invited him along, and he excitedly accepted.

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Photo of The stand-up comic calls her boyfriend 'Cowboy.'
Source: @chelseahandler/instagram

The stand-up comic calls her boyfriend 'Cowboy.'

Handler has included her man in several social media photos as they travel around the globe together. However, she hasn't shared his name, playfully referring to him as "Cowboy" in interviews since he was wearing a cowboy hat the night they met.

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