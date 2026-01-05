or
Chelsea Handler Roasts Leonardo DiCaprio for Nearly Missing 2026 Critics Choice Awards Because He Was 'Trapped on a Boat in St. Barts'

Chelsea Handler mocked Leonardo DiCaprio for almost missing the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

Jan. 4 2026, Published 8:26 p.m. ET

Chelsea Handler didn't go easy on Leonardo DiCaprio during the 2026 Critics Choice Awards after the actor nearly missed the awards show due to air restrictions in the Caribbean following the recent U.S.-Venezuela conflict.

“Leo almost didn’t make it tonight because he was trapped on a boat in St. Barts,” Handler said, as DiCaprio laughed. “It was just like the Titanic, but worse, because Jeff Bezos was there.”

The blonde babe, 50, was referring to how the actor was unable to leave the island, where he was photographed with celebrity friends, including Bezos and Tom Brady. He missed the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where he was set to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award for his performance in his most recent movie, One Battle After Another.

Handler didn't hold back during the opening monologue, taking shots at Nicki Minaj's political affiliation and the feud between Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan.

She also referred to Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, as “a labubu” and gushed over Jacob Elordi's height.

Things took a more serious turn when Handler brought up Rob and Michele Reiner, who died in December 2025 after their son Nick allegedly murdered them.

“Everyone in this room knows that the nicest guy in Hollywood was Rob Reiner,” Chelsea began. “Anyone who ever spent time with Rob Reiner knows that the minute you met him, he felt like an old friend when you were in a conversation with him. He was present, he was focused, and he was funny, and he would ask you tons of questions, whether you were discussing politics or film or the latest beauty trends. He was all in after I sent him a text thanking him for dinner a few months ago. He texted me back and said, ‘We had so much fun with you last night. Thanks for explaining so much about plastic surgery. It was very edifying.'”

"Rob and Michele were tireless in their efforts to so many important causes, all stemming from one basic idea: decency," the host continued. "That we should all look out for each other, and I think we can all agree that we definitely need more of that. So let's use tonight as a reminder of that decency and a reminder of everything Rob and Michele stood for."

