Chelsea Handler Roasts Leonardo DiCaprio for Nearly Missing 2026 Critics Choice Awards Because He Was 'Trapped on a Boat in St. Barts'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler Roasts Leonardo DiCaprio

Chelsea Handler roasts Leonardo DiCaprio for being stuck on a boat in St. Barts: “It was just like the ‘Titanic’ but worse because Jeff Bezos was there.” #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/wjjAzogkcw — Variety (@Variety) January 5, 2026 Source: @Variety/X The comedian roasted the actor during her monologue.

The blonde babe, 50, was referring to how the actor was unable to leave the island, where he was photographed with celebrity friends, including Bezos and Tom Brady. He missed the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where he was set to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award for his performance in his most recent movie, One Battle After Another.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Chelsea Handler made fun of a lot of celebrities at the event.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Chelsea Handler paid tribute to Rob Reiner at the Critics Choice Awards.

Things took a more serious turn when Handler brought up Rob and Michele Reiner, who died in December 2025 after their son Nick allegedly murdered them. “Everyone in this room knows that the nicest guy in Hollywood was Rob Reiner,” Chelsea began. “Anyone who ever spent time with Rob Reiner knows that the minute you met him, he felt like an old friend when you were in a conversation with him. He was present, he was focused, and he was funny, and he would ask you tons of questions, whether you were discussing politics or film or the latest beauty trends. He was all in after I sent him a text thanking him for dinner a few months ago. He texted me back and said, ‘We had so much fun with you last night. Thanks for explaining so much about plastic surgery. It was very edifying.'”

Chelsea Handler ends her #CriticsChoiceAwards opener with kind words about the late Rob and Michele Reiner. pic.twitter.com/yU2PjoCthM — clubheartbreak (@clubheartbreak) January 5, 2026 Source: @clubheartbreak/X Chelsea Handler praised the late stars in her speech at the Critics Choice Awards.