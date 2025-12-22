Nick Reiner's Case: Everything To Know After Rob and Michele's Gruesome Murders
Dec. 22 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Nick Reiner Arrested After the Deaths of Parents Rob and Michele
Nick Reiner, the son of director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, could face jail time or the death penalty in connection with allegations that he killed his parents.
The case began on December 14 when Rob and Michele were found dead with multiple stab wounds at their Brentwood home. Hours later, authorities located and arrested Nick after the "investigation further revealed" he was "responsible for [Rob and Michele's] deaths."
Around 5 a.m. on December 15, Nick was booked for murder with bail initially set at $4 million before later being revoked.
"We have our robbery/homicide division handling the investigation. They worked throughout the night on this case and were able to take into custody Nick Reiner, a suspect in this case," said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, adding the investigators were seeking a search warrant.
He continued, "I wouldn't be in a position to talk specifically about what the objective was, but it's a critical piece of our investigation to be able to ensure, down the road, a prosecution."
After his arrest, Nick was transferred from the Inmate Reception Center to the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.
Nick Reiner Faces First-Degree Murder Charges
Rob and Michele's son was formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance alleging multiple murders on December 16, district attorney Nathan Hochman said.
If found guilty, Nick could face a life sentence without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.
The drug addict son made his first court appearance on December 17 after the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials confirmed he was medically cleared to be in the courtroom.
When Judge Theresa McGonigle asked Nick if he understood his right to a speedy trial, he reportedly shared a three-word response: "Yes, your honor."
Nick Reiner Was Diagnosed With Schizophrenia Before the Alleged Killings
More details about Nick's well-being surfaced after he allegedly killed Rob and Michele.
According to a report, the 32-year-old was diagnosed with schizophrenia and recently prescribed a medication that reportedly worsened his behavior. It added his doctors were trying to manage the dosage but had not found a solution.
"Nick was out of his head," a source said.
The name of the drug remains unclear. The insider also did not mention how long Nick had been prescribed it, though reports previously noted he had struggled with addiction for years.
Nick Reiner Placed on Suicide Watch Following Murder Charges
Amid the case, Nick remains in solitary confinement at Twin Towers Correctional Facility. A police source also revealed he is on suicide watch and being monitored with a video camera attached to the officer escorting him.
Nick is also not permitted to communicate with anyone other than his legal counsel and only allowed to leave his cell for court appearances or medical-related reasons. Medical professionals determined he has a "mental disability," per the source.
"This is important so that no one compromises this high-profile case, and so that no civilian or inmate can ask him questions, such as why he killed his parents," the insider continued.
The office noted, "When he arrived at the jail on Dec. 15, mental health staff evaluated him and determined he was at risk. He will remain on suicide watch until a doctor clears him, which could take a long time depending on his mental health."
Nick Reiner Scheduled for Arraignment Following First Hearing
Following Nick's first court appearance, his next hearing is scheduled for January 7, 2026.