Nick Reiner's Case: Everything To Know After Rob and Michele's Gruesome Murders

Nick Reiner Arrested After the Deaths of Parents Rob and Michele

Source: BUILD Series/YouTube Nick Reiner could be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty if found guilty in the killings of his parents, director Rob Reiner and wife Michele.

Nick Reiner, the son of director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, could face jail time or the death penalty in connection with allegations that he killed his parents. The case began on December 14 when Rob and Michele were found dead with multiple stab wounds at their Brentwood home. Hours later, authorities located and arrested Nick after the "investigation further revealed" he was "responsible for [Rob and Michele's] deaths." Around 5 a.m. on December 15, Nick was booked for murder with bail initially set at $4 million before later being revoked. "We have our robbery/homicide division handling the investigation. They worked throughout the night on this case and were able to take into custody Nick Reiner, a suspect in this case," said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, adding the investigators were seeking a search warrant. He continued, "I wouldn't be in a position to talk specifically about what the objective was, but it's a critical piece of our investigation to be able to ensure, down the road, a prosecution." After his arrest, Nick was transferred from the Inmate Reception Center to the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

Nick Reiner Faces First-Degree Murder Charges

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead in their Brentwood home.

Nick Reiner Was Diagnosed With Schizophrenia Before the Alleged Killings

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram Nick Reiner's drug addiction struggles reemerged after his parents' deaths.

More details about Nick's well-being surfaced after he allegedly killed Rob and Michele. According to a report, the 32-year-old was diagnosed with schizophrenia and recently prescribed a medication that reportedly worsened his behavior. It added his doctors were trying to manage the dosage but had not found a solution. "Nick was out of his head," a source said. The name of the drug remains unclear. The insider also did not mention how long Nick had been prescribed it, though reports previously noted he had struggled with addiction for years.

Nick Reiner Placed on Suicide Watch Following Murder Charges

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner's son was formally charged with murder in the parents' deaths.

Amid the case, Nick remains in solitary confinement at Twin Towers Correctional Facility. A police source also revealed he is on suicide watch and being monitored with a video camera attached to the officer escorting him. Nick is also not permitted to communicate with anyone other than his legal counsel and only allowed to leave his cell for court appearances or medical-related reasons. Medical professionals determined he has a "mental disability," per the source. "This is important so that no one compromises this high-profile case, and so that no civilian or inmate can ask him questions, such as why he killed his parents," the insider continued. The office noted, "When he arrived at the jail on Dec. 15, mental health staff evaluated him and determined he was at risk. He will remain on suicide watch until a doctor clears him, which could take a long time depending on his mental health."

Nick Reiner Scheduled for Arraignment Following First Hearing

Source: Jake Reiner/Facebook; MEGA Nick Reiner was arrested in connection with the killings of Rob and Michele Reiner.