Chelsea Handler Praises Rob Reiner as the 'Nicest Guy in Hollywood' at 2026 Critics Choice Awards Following His Shocking Death

Chelsea Handler got emotional when she brought up Rob and Michele Reiner, who were allegedly murdered by their son Nick Reiner in December 2025, during the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. “Everyone in this room knows that the nicest guy in Hollywood was Rob Reiner,” the comedian, 50, said. “Anyone who ever spent time with Rob Reiner knows that the minute you met him, he felt like an old friend when you were in a conversation with him. He was present, he was focused, and he was funny, and he would ask you tons of questions, whether you were discussing politics or film or the latest beauty trends. He was all in after I sent him a text thanking him for dinner a few months ago. He texted me back and said, ‘We had so much fun with you last night. Thanks for explaining so much about plastic surgery. It was very edifying.'”

Chelsea Handler's Tribute

Chelsea Handler ends her #CriticsChoiceAwards opener with kind words about the late Rob and Michele Reiner. pic.twitter.com/yU2PjoCthM — clubheartbreak (@clubheartbreak) January 5, 2026 Source: @clubheartbreak/X Chelsea Handler praised the late stars in her speech at the Critics Choice Awards.

"Rob and Michele were tireless in their efforts to so many important causes, all stemming from one basic idea: decency," the host continued. "That we should all look out for each other, and I think we can all agree that we definitely need more of that. So let's use tonight as a reminder of that decency and a reminder of everything Rob and Michele stood for."

Source: mega Rob Reiner was found dead on December 14.

As OK! previously reported, the couple was found dead in their home in California on Sunday, December 14. Nick, 32, has been charged in connection with their deaths and is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

Source: mega Nick Reiner allegedly killed his parents.