or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Chelsea Handler
OK LogoNEWS

Chelsea Handler Praises Rob Reiner as the 'Nicest Guy in Hollywood' at 2026 Critics Choice Awards Following His Shocking Death

split photo of Chelsea Hander; Rob Reiner.
Source: mega

Chelsea Hander paid tribute to the late Rob Reiner during the Sunday, January 4, Critics Choice Awards.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 4 2026, Published 8:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler got emotional when she brought up Rob and Michele Reiner, who were allegedly murdered by their son Nick Reiner in December 2025, during the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

“Everyone in this room knows that the nicest guy in Hollywood was Rob Reiner,” the comedian, 50, said. “Anyone who ever spent time with Rob Reiner knows that the minute you met him, he felt like an old friend when you were in a conversation with him. He was present, he was focused, and he was funny, and he would ask you tons of questions, whether you were discussing politics or film or the latest beauty trends. He was all in after I sent him a text thanking him for dinner a few months ago. He texted me back and said, ‘We had so much fun with you last night. Thanks for explaining so much about plastic surgery. It was very edifying.'”

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler's Tribute

Source: @clubheartbreak/X

Chelsea Handler praised the late stars in her speech at the Critics Choice Awards.

"Rob and Michele were tireless in their efforts to so many important causes, all stemming from one basic idea: decency," the host continued. "That we should all look out for each other, and I think we can all agree that we definitely need more of that. So let's use tonight as a reminder of that decency and a reminder of everything Rob and Michele stood for."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Chelsea Handler

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Rob Reiner was found dead on December 14.
Source: mega

Rob Reiner was found dead on December 14.

As OK! previously reported, the couple was found dead in their home in California on Sunday, December 14.

Nick, 32, has been charged in connection with their deaths and is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

image of Nick Reiner allegedly killed his parents.
Source: mega

Nick Reiner allegedly killed his parents.

According to an insider, Rob and his wife did everything they could to help Nick, who struggled with addiction issues for years.

"It's extremely hard to square what happened with the atmosphere that surrounded them before their deaths," the insider shared.

"Rob and Michele created a household defined by affection and humor, and anyone who visited could sense that immediately. That contrast is what makes this so devastating," they added.

Nick remains in custody without bail, and his arraignment is scheduled for January 7, 2026.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.