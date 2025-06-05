Chelsea Handler Shows Off New Thong That Doesn't 'Give You a Wedgie in the Front' While Filming Herself Getting Dressed: Watch
Chelsea Handler shared a TMI anecdote while participating in the "what's in my bag" trend while on her global Chelsea: An Abroad Broad tour.
In a Wednesday, June 4, Instagram video, the comedian, 50, showcased everything she packed in her suitcase, from undergarments to beauty products to the books she's reading.
"Travel light they say," she captioned the clip.
Chelsea Handler Shows Off Her Underwear
The video started off with Handler's pants half down, as she wanted to display the new wellness belt she wears underneath her clothes.
"This is amazing you guys. If you have lower back pain — I have a SI problem — it keeps your SI joint locked in," the TV star explained as she showed off the device and then pulled up her beige Dorothee Schumacher trousers, which she paired with a white T-shirt.
The Comedian Bought New Thongs
"I have new underwear that I love," the Chelsea Lately alum continued, holding up the nude-colored attire. "These little thongs, which are better than the thongs I had before."
"This is what I was wearing before — no bueno. This gives you a wedgie in the front," Handler bluntly admitted.
The Uganda Be Kidding Me author also took out two books, the creatine supplement she takes to "build muscle as an elderly woman" and Bioeffect Imprinting under-eye patches, joking, "because everybody knows I like to party, so I have to repair the face in the morning!"
She also brought out her beige Elli Beaumont crossbody bag.
"You could switch the straps around if you're that kind of girl. I'm not, I just wear the s--- out of something and then move on," Handler admitted of her purse.
The video ended with the star informing fans about "plasmalogens. Brain and nerve boost, maximize body and mind performance. I just started taking these, Prodrome, and they're awesome," she said while reading off a bottle.
Chelsea Handler Enjoys Stripping Down to Her Skivvies
Handler has never been shy about ditching some of her clothes while in public or on social media, admitting she used to go skiing topless for her birthday. However, she started wearing a bikini instead when her "nephews asked me to stop."
"And I told them this is why I didn't have children, to not have parameters set for me by children," Handler explained on the SiriusXM show "What a Joke With Tom and Fortune" earlier this year. "They said their friends at college were talking about me, and I thought, great. I'm relevant to college kids. That's all really I could have ever asked for."