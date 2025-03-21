or
Chelsea Handler Goes Pantless as She Shows Off Her Toned Legs During Workout: Photo

Chelsea Handler is not stranger to sharing revealing photos of herself on social media.

March 21 2025, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

Who needs pants during a workout?

On Thursday, March 20, Chelsea Handler, 50, reposted a pal’s upload where she stripped down to only a shirt.

Chelsea Handler reposted a friend's upload about how she took off her pants mid-workout.

“Typical workout with @chelseahandler where we have to stop in the middle for a tailor to do a fitting. Wish I were kidding…” the friend wrote alongside a photo of the comedian sitting on an exercise bench with only a gray long-sleeved top on.

The blonde beauty’s toned legs were on full display in the revealing ensemble, and she appeared to be bare-faced and wore her locks down in a natural style.

As OK! previously reported, Handler is not afraid to show some skin, as on her 50th birthday, she posted a video showing off her figure in a red bikini.

In the footage, the celeb skied the slopes, flaunting her toned abs as she carved through the snow.

"Today is the day I turn 50!" she penned alongside the clip. "Today is also the day my 7th book, I’LL HAVE WHAT SHE’S HAVING, is out."

"Give it to someone you love who needs a little boost or injection of confidence. If you want the recipe, baby I got it!!" she added. "#MidCenturyJoyThanks to all the chicks that showed up to ski in their 👙."

Chelsea Handler

Fans then gushed over their favorite stand-up star in the comments section.

"Happy birthday to the queen of confidence and kindness. ❤️❤️," one person wrote, while another noted, "Yaaaaasssss Queen!!!! Happy 50th Birthday!!!! 🎂🎿🔥 XOXO."

Chelsea Handler sparked dating rumors with Ralph Fiennes after being spotted together at the 2025 Oscars after-party.

"What a life you have created for yourself, Chelsea!! There is a reason why so many people love you and it is largely because of all the love you give!! Happy Birthday! Such fun celebrating with you on skis!!!" a third user raved.

Shortly after celebrating the big 5-0, Handler sparked dating rumors with actor Ralph Fiennes after they were spotted together at a 2025 Oscars after-party on March 2.

The duo looked happy as they left the Vanity Fair Oscars bash at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. arm in arm.

During the event, Handler stunned in a metallic champagne-colored gown by KHOON HOOI and gold Manolo Blahnik BB heels while the Oscar nominee, 62, wore a classic black tuxedo with a white-edged bow tie by London brand Taillour.

Chelsea Handler celebrated her 50th birthday by stripping down to a bikini and going skiing.

On the March 4 episode of “The Jamie Kern Lima Show,” Handler added fuel to the rumors when she admitted she’s been dating someone.

"I have someone that I'm seeing now that I'm very attracted to and that I like having s-- with, and so that's a really good, like, nice little thing I have going," she stated.

However, it was claimed the man in question wasn't the movie star.

