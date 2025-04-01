Chelsea Handler Reveals Why She Stopped Skiing Topless and Now Wears a Bikini Instead
Chelsea Handler has a good reason for covering up.
While on the SiriusXM show "What a Joke With Tom and Fortune," the comedian informed host Fortune Feimster as to why she stopped going topless while skiing and now does so while wearing a bikini instead.
"I just would like to clarify that the last five or six ski videos have been with tops on," Handler noted, then quipping, "You can still see the nipple through the top, so there's something in it for everyone."
When Feimster asked what prompted her to stop going sans shirt, the blonde beauty, 50, replied, "I think my nephews asked me to stop."
"And I told them this is why I didn't have children, to not have parameters set for me by children," Handler explained. "They said their friends at college were talking about me, and I thought, great. I'm relevant to college kids. That's all really I could have ever asked for."
"And then I thought about it and I thought, I don't wanna humiliate them," the former Chelsea Lately host admitted. "You know? I don't wanna be like a joke."
Feimster, 44, admitted if she was Handler, she would have pointed out all the perks her nephews get because of the star's fame and fortune.
"I would've said like, are you enjoying this ski vacation? Do you like the college money I'm sending you?" the radio host spilled.
"Yeah. Do you like your college education?" Handler quipped.
"Then your auntie's gonna ski topless," Feimster replied.
"Thank you for saying that so I didn't have to, Fortune," Handler expressed.
- Chelsea Handler Celebrates 49th Birthday by Smoking a Joint While Skiing in a Bikini With Her Dogs: Watch
- Chelsea Handler Roasts Nick Cannon, Prince Harry & More At 2023 Critics' Choice Awards
- Hillary Clinton Wrote Letter to Lorne Michaels After 'Saturday Night Live' Poked Fun at Teenaged Chelsea Clinton
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, Handler most recently went skiing in a two-piece swimsuit in February to celebrate her birthday with friends.
"Today is the day I turn 50! Today is also the day my 7th book, I’LL HAVE WHAT SHE’S HAVING, is out," she captioned a video that documented the ladies hitting the slopes in swimwear.
"Give it to someone you love who needs a little boost or injection of confidence," the star continued. "If you want the recipe, baby I got it!! #MidCenturyJoy. Thanks to all the chicks that showed up to ski in their 👙."
The author recently revealed on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she was micro-dosing on LSD during the outing.
Handler explained the drug just "heightens whatever experience you're having" and isn't "dangerous."
"I celebrated with about 30 other women and we all skied in our bathing suits, we all took LSD," the stand-up comic confessed. "Maybe not some of the people if they're mothers and they don't want to be called out on Jimmy Kimmel — let's say not everybody took it."