Chelsea Handler Reveals Why She Stopped Skiing Topless and Now Wears a Bikini Instead

"I just would like to clarify that the last five or six ski videos have been with tops on," Handler noted, then quipping, "You can still see the nipple through the top, so there's something in it for everyone."

When Feimster asked what prompted her to stop going sans shirt, the blonde beauty, 50, replied, "I think my nephews asked me to stop."

"And I told them this is why I didn't have children, to not have parameters set for me by children," Handler explained. "They said their friends at college were talking about me, and I thought, great. I'm relevant to college kids. That's all really I could have ever asked for."