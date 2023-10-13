Chelsea Handler and Ted Harbert's Relationship Timeline in 9 Clicks

An E! representative confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair were "no longer residing together. Ted has nothing but the highest regard for Chelsea, both personally and professionally."

While the network's spokesperson did not directly confirm the breakup, news reports said Handler initiated the split.

In her interview with Marie Claire in 2012, the Chelsea host said their careers got in the way of their relationship.

"I would come home from work, and Ted would be like, 'Do you want to watch your show?' and I'd be like, 'No, I just came from my show. That's the last thing I'd want to do.' That was the reason it didn't work out, ultimately. I think," Handler said.