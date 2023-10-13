Chelsea Handler and Ted Harbert's Relationship Timeline in 9 Clicks
Early 2006: Chelsea Handler and Ted Harbert Met
Chelsea Handler debuted her first E! series, The Chelsea Handler Show, in 2006. Meanwhile, Ted Harbert was working as the CEO of Comcast Entertainment Group at that time, leading the two to eventually meet.
2006: They Started Dating
Only a few months after launching her program, Handler hit it off with Harbert, and their relationship began.
2007: They Moved In Together
In her interview with Edward Lewine of The New York Times in December 2007, the Chelsea Does star revealed that she and her then-beau had been living together for months.
"I live with my boyfriend, Ted Harbert, who is the C.E.O. of Comcast Entertainment Group, which includes the E! channel, where I work," she stated. "We've been living together about six months."
July 2007: Then-Couple Attended the L.A. Direct Magazine Event
Amid their growing romance, Handler and Harbert had a PDA-filled outing at the L.A. Direct Magazine expansion party at Republic in West Hollywood, Calif. Other guests at the event included Kim Kardashian, Melody Thornton, Aubrey O'Day and Robin Antin.
April 2008
The comedian shared some sizzling bedroom confessions during a talk with Chaunce Hayden.
"The s-- is great because he knows what he's doing!" she gushed about Harbert.
March 2009: Handler Scored a Deal With E! Parent Company
Three years after launching her first E! show, Handler signed a deal with the network's parent company Comcast Entertainment Group.
As part of the agreement, she began producing a series via Borderline Amazing Prods.
August 2009: Rumors About Handler Dumping Harbert Emerged
Before the 2010 official breakup, The Columbus Dispatch shared a New York Daily News report revealing that Handler dumped Harbert and kicked him out of their home.
They denied split rumors.
2010: They Called It Quits
An E! representative confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair were "no longer residing together. Ted has nothing but the highest regard for Chelsea, both personally and professionally."
While the network's spokesperson did not directly confirm the breakup, news reports said Handler initiated the split.
In her interview with Marie Claire in 2012, the Chelsea host said their careers got in the way of their relationship.
"I would come home from work, and Ted would be like, 'Do you want to watch your show?' and I'd be like, 'No, I just came from my show. That's the last thing I'd want to do.' That was the reason it didn't work out, ultimately. I think," Handler said.
October 2023: Handler Clarified the Threesome Story
Years after the breakup, Handler set the record straight regarding her other bedroom confession involving Harbert and their masseuse. The threesome reportedly happened before they split in 2010.
Handler opened up during her appearance on the Wednesday, October 4, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that it was not the reason they ended things between them.
"We did have a lot of threesomes‚ and that, while that's private it's already out there, so I'm gonna double down on that and just say that we didn't break up because I left him for the masseuse. That didn't happen," she insisted.