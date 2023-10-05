Chelsea Handler Confirms She Had 'a Lot of Threesomes' With Ex Ted Harbert — But It's Not Why Their Relationship Ended
Threesomes galore! Chelsea Handler needed to set the record straight about a previous explicit confession she made regarding the comedian and her ex-boyfriend Ted Harbert's bedroom behaviors.
"I really want to clarify," the 48-year-old expressed during a guest appearance on the Wednesday, October 4, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Over the summer, Handler caused a commotion when she admitted she'd had a threesome with Harbert and their masseuse prior to their 2010 breakup.
"I want to go on the record that that is not why our relationship ended," the This Means War actress explained to Jimmy Fallon.
"We did have a lot of threesomes‚ and that, while that's private it's already out there, so I'm gonna double down on that and just say that we didn't break up because I left him for the masseuse. That didn't happen," Handler said, referring to how her story got stretched as it went viral on social media.
The jaw-dropping revelation about Handler and Harbert's love-making sessions came to light during the My Horizontal Life author's guest appearance on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM radio show back in June.
During her recent conversation with Fallon, Handler admitted she didn't even remember she'd spilled the NSFW tea until her Apple Watch blew up with notifications.
"Okay, well I have to tell the truth because I'm incapable of anything else," Handler jokingly dished. "So that one was tricky, because by the time I left the studio, I had already forgotten I'd done it. We do interviews all the time. And I like to, again, tell my personal history as if it's my own, only personal history. And I always forget there are other people involved in my stories."
Handler was quickly reminded she may have made a mistake after receiving a message from her former flame.
"It was a text from my ex-boyfriend Ted Harbert, who is a very dear friend of mine. And it said, 'That was not cool, please don't do that again. Some things are better left private.' And I was like, 'What is he talking about? Did I say something?'" the former talk show host recalled. "And then I Googled myself."
While Harbert might not have been happy with the raunchy revelation, Handler insisted she doesn't have any regrets since she believes it positively changed people's perspectives about the renowned TV exec.
"So many people came up to me, and they were like, 'Wow, that gave Ted Harbert a lot of street cred. Who knew he was having threesomes?' Handler said with a laugh."
Before closing out the conversation, Handler sent a message to Harbert in case he had tuned in from home.
"I love you, if you're watching. Hopefully not," she quipped.