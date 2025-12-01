or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Chelsea Handler
OK LogoNEWS

Chelsea Handler Wears Just a Bra and Underwear to Celebrate Las Vegas Casino Winnings: Watch

Photo of Chelsea Handler
Source: mega

Chelsea Handler dared to bare after a night out in Las Vegas.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 1 2025, Published 5:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler stripped down to her skivvies to celebrate her recent victory at the casino.

On Monday, December 1, the comedian uploaded a video in which she was in a hotel room with friends wearing just a bra and underwear. The clip began with the star dancing into the room and chanting, "Yeah, yeah, yeah!"

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler Won Money at a Las Vegas Casino

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Chelsea Handler wore just her undergarments to celebrate the money she won the night before.
Source: @chelseahandler/instagram

Chelsea Handler wore just her undergarments to celebrate the money she won the night before.

"Good morning, did you win last night?" asked a man who appeared to be recording the footage.

"I did win. I did! We all won, we all won," she raved. "There's money somewhere."

Handler then went back to her bed and moved the comforter around to find multiple poker chips and countless bills on the sheets.

"I slept on the chips, look!" Handler, 50, exclaimed as she laughed at herself.

Article continues below advertisement

The comedian accidentally slept on her poker chips and cash prize.

"Is that my alarm?" she asked after a noise went off on her phone. "It's time to go!"

The former late-night talk show host revealed in the caption that she's sending her Las Vegas winnings to several charities, including The Trevor Project, which is for "youth mental crisis help."

She's also donating to the following organizations, tagging them in the post: @lgbtq_military, @mattshepardfdnImmigration, @nationalimmigrantjusticecenter, @aclu_nationwide, @plannedparenthood and @nokidhungry.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Complimented the Comedian's Physique

MORE ON:
Chelsea Handler

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Fans complimented the star's fit figure.
Source: @chelseahandler/instagram

Fans complimented the star's fit figure.

Fans gushed over Handler's figure, with one person writing in the comments section, "Your body is goals !!!!! I am 32 and you are so much hotter than me. You are GORGEOUS ❤️."

"Please spill the tea on your workout routine, including supplements… 🔥," added another Instagram follower.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Handler revealed she's donating her winnings to several nonprofit organizations.
Source: mega

Handler revealed she's donating her winnings to several nonprofit organizations.

Others commended the blonde beauty for donating the money she won instead of keeping it.

"Love your heart, Chels! 🧡," wrote one supporter, while another penned, "Been a fan since Chelsea Lately on E!. You're not just hilarious but a beautiful human being ❤️."

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler Goes Skiing in a Bikini

Photo of Handler stopped going skiing topless after her nephews asked to cover up.
Source: @chelseahandler/instagram

Handler stopped going skiing topless after her nephews asked to cover up.

Handler has been confident in her skin for quite some time, as she admitted she used to go skiing while topless on her birthday. However, she now does so in a bikini and revealed why.

"I think my nephews asked me to stop," she explained in April. "And I told them this is why I didn't have children, to not have parameters set for me by children."

"They said their friends at college were talking about me, and I thought, great. I'm relevant to college kids. That's all really I could have ever asked for," the My Horizontal Life author quipped. "And then I thought about it and I thought, I don't wanna humiliate them. You know? I don't wanna be like a joke."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.