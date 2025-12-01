Chelsea Handler Wears Just a Bra and Underwear to Celebrate Las Vegas Casino Winnings: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler stripped down to her skivvies to celebrate her recent victory at the casino. On Monday, December 1, the comedian uploaded a video in which she was in a hotel room with friends wearing just a bra and underwear. The clip began with the star dancing into the room and chanting, "Yeah, yeah, yeah!"

Chelsea Handler Won Money at a Las Vegas Casino

"Good morning, did you win last night?" asked a man who appeared to be recording the footage. "I did win. I did! We all won, we all won," she raved. "There's money somewhere." Handler then went back to her bed and moved the comforter around to find multiple poker chips and countless bills on the sheets. "I slept on the chips, look!" Handler, 50, exclaimed as she laughed at herself.

"Is that my alarm?" she asked after a noise went off on her phone. "It's time to go!" The former late-night talk show host revealed in the caption that she's sending her Las Vegas winnings to several charities, including The Trevor Project, which is for "youth mental crisis help." She's also donating to the following organizations, tagging them in the post: @lgbtq_military, @mattshepardfdnImmigration, @nationalimmigrantjusticecenter, @aclu_nationwide, @plannedparenthood and @nokidhungry.

Fans Complimented the Comedian's Physique

Fans gushed over Handler's figure, with one person writing in the comments section, "Your body is goals !!!!! I am 32 and you are so much hotter than me. You are GORGEOUS ❤️." "Please spill the tea on your workout routine, including supplements… 🔥," added another Instagram follower.

Others commended the blonde beauty for donating the money she won instead of keeping it. "Love your heart, Chels! 🧡," wrote one supporter, while another penned, "Been a fan since Chelsea Lately on E!. You're not just hilarious but a beautiful human being ❤️."

Chelsea Handler Goes Skiing in a Bikini

