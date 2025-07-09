'I Woke Up and Had No Idea Where I Was': Chelsea Handler Wears Just a Bra and Underwear to Recount Wild Night Out — Watch

"This morning was very strange. I obviously went to bed in a complete stage of confusion," the comedian confessed.

Chelsea Handler wore nothing but a bra and underwear in a new Instagram video where she recounted how she was doing after a wild night out.

Chelsea Handler filmed a video in her underwear to share details about her 'strange morning' and the night before.

"I want to say, I won $300 gambling after my show in Vegas," she noted. "I woke up — I had no idea where I was. I looked over, I saw a body and thought, 'ugh, not a man! Not a man!'"

Handler soon realized the "body" in question was her female friend Kat.

"For almost 45 seconds, I couldn't figure out what country I was in, or where I was," the star continued. "I've been traveling a lot lately and this was my first foray back into America."