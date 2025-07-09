'I Woke Up and Had No Idea Where I Was': Chelsea Handler Wears Just a Bra and Underwear to Recount Wild Night Out — Watch
Chelsea Handler wore nothing but a bra and underwear in a new Instagram video where she recounted how she was doing after a wild night out.
"This morning was very strange. I obviously went to bed in a complete stage of confusion," the comedian confessed.
Chelsea Handler Didn't Know Where She Was When She Woke Up
"I want to say, I won $300 gambling after my show in Vegas," she noted. "I woke up — I had no idea where I was. I looked over, I saw a body and thought, 'ugh, not a man! Not a man!'"
Handler soon realized the "body" in question was her female friend Kat.
"For almost 45 seconds, I couldn't figure out what country I was in, or where I was," the star continued. "I've been traveling a lot lately and this was my first foray back into America."
The Comedian Jokes About Showing Off Her Figure
As she was sharing her story, Handler noticed her undergarment was laying incorrectly, leading her to readjust it on camera and quip, "at least I'm wearing a bra."
"I don't need to model my body, everybody's already seen it," Handler said.
- Chelsea Handler Shows Off New Thong That Doesn't 'Give You a Wedgie in the Front' While Filming Herself Getting Dressed: Watch
- Chelsea Handler Stuns In SKIMS Bra, Encourages More Women To 'Show Off Their Boobs'
- Chelsea Handler Fans Rave Over 'Gorgeous' Star's Bikini Body While She Vacations With Family in Greece: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The author captioned her post by highlighting all of the cities she's been to on tour.
"My life is outrageous, and I don’t want it any other way," the former Chelsea Lately host declared. "My schedule for the last 2 months: Reykjavik > Belfast > Paris > Brussels > Amsterdam > Oslo > Stockholm > Copenhagen > Manchester > London > Glasgow > Zurich > Vienna > Berlin > Barcelona > Lisbon > Almancil > Mallorca > Athens > Paros > NYC > Boston > Glastonbury > Wimbledon > LA > Vegas. ALWAYS SUPPLY THE VIBE."
Chelsea Handler's Affinity for Going Topless
The comic has no problem going topless — in fact, for her birthday every year, she used to go skiing wear nothing but bikini bottoms!
When asked in a recent interview why she now wears a bikini top instead, she replied, "I think my nephews asked me to stop."
"And I told them this is why I didn't have children, to not have parameters set for me by children," the blonde beauty shared. "They said their friends at college were talking about me, and I thought, great. I'm relevant to college kids. That's all really I could have ever asked for."
"And then I thought about it and I thought, I don't wanna humiliate them," she spilled. "You know? I don't wanna be like a joke."