Cher Family Bombshell: Singer Was Left 'Speechless' After Learning She Has a 15-Year-Old Granddaughter Through Son Elijah Blue Allman
April 19 2026, Published 1:47 p.m. ET
Cher can add one more moniker to her résumé — grandmother! The iconic singer, 79, reportedly found out she had a granddaughter recently through her son Elijah Blue Allman.
A woman named Kayti Edwards claimed to The Sun in an interview published on April 18 that she shares a 15-year-old daughter, Ever, with Allman, 49.
Cher Learned She Had a Grandkid Last Year
Edwards allegedly had a short-lived fling with the Deadsy frontman in 2010 and she opened up to the publication about how Cher learned the news of the secret grandkid.
"Cher got in touch with me last June and asked if it was true, so I had to confess," she told the outlet about how the Moonstruck star caught wind of Ever. "When she heard the news, she was speechless."
Allman apparently mentioned the news in passing five years prior and Cher was unsure about the validity of the bombshell at the time.
"She said she had heard something about it from Elijah back in 2021, but didn’t know if it was just crazy talk," Edwards confessed. Once the "Believe" crooner was told the truth, she "told her family: ‘Oh my God, I’m finally a grandma.’"
“[Allman] always knew from day one, but he never wanted to be a parent. He would pop in every couple of years but would just say hello," Edwards noted.
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Cher previously expressed her deep desire to be a grandmother, as she mentioned during the 2018 press tour for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again she wanted grandkids.
"I don’t have any grandchildren. I wish I did, I really do," she sighed at the time.
Allman had a series of health struggles and arrests that have come about in the past few months. He was charged with assault and criminal trespassing and taken into custody earlier this year after causing a disturbance at a New Hampshire prep school.
Cher and Ever Have a Loving Relationship
Edwards also told The Sun how Cher called her up last year to get answers about Ever and invited the mother-daughter duo to her Malibu home for the first time.
"She was like a kid herself," Edwards said. "They played in the pool and Cher spoke to Ever about school and asked her about boys."
While the Oscar winner is still handling the shock, she has maintained connection with her granddaughter and been showering her with love and gifts.
"Cher is really trying," Edwards noted. "It’s an adjustment and I’m not pushing any relationship. It has to come naturally."