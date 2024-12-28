Cher Is 'Interested' in Being the 'Fun Fairy Godmother' to Boyfriend Alexander Edwards' Son Slash: 'She's Having the Best Time With Him'

"Cher isn’t trying to play stepmom to Slash. She’s very clear that she’s not interested in that role, she’s more interested in being like a fun fairy godmother," a source recently spilled to a news publication. "His wish is basically her command. She’s having the best time with him."

Slash has been a dream come true for Cher, as she's "always wanted grandkids," but her children, Chaz, 55, and Elijah, 48, haven't welcomed any of their own at this time — which is why she's "jumping at this chance to have a cute little kid in her life."