Cher Is 'Interested' in Being the 'Fun Fairy Godmother' to Boyfriend Alexander Edwards' Son Slash: 'She's Having the Best Time With Him'
Cher can't get enough of her boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards' 5-year-old son, Slash!
The "Believe" singer, 78, appears to have quite a special bond with her 38-year-old boyfriend's only child — whom he shares with ex Amber Rose — though she isn't trying to be involved as a parent in any way.
"Cher isn’t trying to play stepmom to Slash. She’s very clear that she’s not interested in that role, she’s more interested in being like a fun fairy godmother," a source recently spilled to a news publication. "His wish is basically her command. She’s having the best time with him."
Slash has been a dream come true for Cher, as she's "always wanted grandkids," but her children, Chaz, 55, and Elijah, 48, haven't welcomed any of their own at this time — which is why she's "jumping at this chance to have a cute little kid in her life."
"The best part is they just do fun things together," the insider shared. "She lets A.E. and Amber handle all the discipline and the hard stuff. Not that there’s a whole lot of that needed because he’s a really sweet little guy."
"Cher loves making him laugh and will play with him for hours. He’s totally giving her a chance to see the world through a kid’s eyes again and she’s loving it," the confidante gushed, noting the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress was "really excited about Christmas this year because she can go all out with the presents and all the fun holiday traditions."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The source mentioned: "She’s even got a Santa suit for A.E. to dress up in. She’s having a ball."
Slash's cuteness even has Cher's baby fever spiking, as the source added, "She's telling A.E. it’s her dream in life to have another baby. She missed the boat on freezing eggs and hiring a surrogate but adoption is something she very much would like to do."
While Cher and her man didn't share any pictures of their holiday celebrations via social media, Amber uploaded a photo of herself, Slash and her eldest son, Sebastian "Bash," 11 whom she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.
"Merry Christmas from my family to yours 🎄🎁," Amber captioned the photo of her brood posing beside Santa Claus.
Amber previously expressed approval toward Cher's role in her youngest kid's life.
"I’m very happy that he’s with Cher because it creates stability for when [our] son goes over there. That it’s not all mayhem and stuff," the model declared during an appearance on Jason Lee's podcast back in March.
Amber and Alexander split in August 2021 after three years of dating. His surprising relationship with Cher wasn't confirmed until November 2022 after sparking romance rumors during an affectionate outing in Los Angeles.
Reports surfaced in May 2023 that Cher and her boyfriend had briefly broken up, though they reconciled a few months later and have been going strong ever since.
In Touch spoke to a source about Cher.