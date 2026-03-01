Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman Charged With Alleged Assault After Trespassing at New Hampshire Prep School

Article continues below advertisement

Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman was arrested after he allegedly caused a disturbance at a New Hampshire prep school. Allman, 49, was charged with assault and criminal trespassing and taken into custody on February 27 by the Concord Police Department.

Elijah Blue Allman Was 'Causing a Disturbance' at the School

Source: MEGA Elijah Blue Allman was formally charged with two counts of assault.

According to TMZ, authorities were called when the school discovered an unwelcome individual on the property who was allegedly “causing a disturbance and acting belligerently.” He was reportedly causing a ruckus at the private school's dining hall. The musician was formally charged with two counts of assault and one count each of criminal trespass, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct.

Source: MEGA It is still unknown why Elijah Blue Allman was present at the private school.

Allman, who was identified as the unwanted person, was released that same day on personal recognizance bail. The Deadsy frontman doesn't have to pay bail and will appear at any future court dates. Allman has no connection to the school, and his reason for being there is unclear.

Elijah Blue Allman Has Suffered With Personal Challenges in the Past

Source: @marieangelaking/Instagram Elijah Blue Allman and his estranged wife, Marieangela King, married in 2013.

The singer, who is also the son of Cher's late husband Greg Allman, has suffered with some personal issues in recent months. In June 2025, he was rushed to a medical facility in California where police officers said he was behaving erratically. “While it is true that Elijah has faced personal challenges in the past, one constant has been his unwavering commitment to sobriety and his loyalty to those he loves,” his estranged wife, Marieangela King Allman, told People in a statement at the time. “Like many, he continues to confront his inner struggles — but it is important to recognize that he does so from a place of strength, not defeat. Despite the assumptions that often color how his journey is portrayed, the reality is that Elijah remains grounded, focused and deeply committed to living with integrity and purpose," she said.

Cher Filed for a Temporary Conservatorship of Her Son in 2023

Source: MEGA Cher filed for a temporary conservatorship over her son in 2023.