Cher Says Goodbye to Bob Mackie: 'Good Nite Sweet Prince' in Moving Tribute

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Cher remembered longtime collaborator Bob Mackie following the beloved fashion and costume designer's death at 87. "My dear Bob has gone up to heaven. Knowing him, he’s bringing Sequins, Beads, & his sketch pad. Good nite sweet Prince," she wrote via X on Monday, September 14.

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Source: MEGA Bob Mackie worked with Cher throughout her influential fashion career.

Fans responded with messages of support for Cher as she mourned the loss. One user said, "His clothes he designed were phenomenal. May he RIP." "I'm so sorry for your loss, Cher. It is really hard to lose a dear friend. Sending lots of love and hugs your way. You both made a great team," another user wrote. "Heartbreaking, this year sucks. Too many good people taken," one fan shared. Another fan commented, "Oh, no! I am so deeply sorry and moved! But I am sure that from now on, all angels in heaven will be wearing sequins."

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Bob Mackie’s Death Brings an Outpouring of Tributes

Source: MEGA Bob Mackie was remembered following the announcement made on his Instagram.

Mackie's death was announced through his official Instagram account in a post on Monday, September 14. "It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today. He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do," the statement read. "His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world," the statement added. The designer worked with stars including Carol Burnett, Diana Ross, Sabrina Carpenter, Miley Cyrus, Tina Turner, Barbra Streisand, and Cher throughout his career.

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Source: MEGA Bob Mackie reflected on his early passion for fashion and costume design.

Mackie recalled his early years and the moment that helped shape his career during a 2021 interview with People. "I always knew what I wanted to do," he told the magazine. "But I knew I was in trouble when my parents gave me a catcher’s mitt for Christmas. Then my good aunt gave me a jewelry-making kit. I made a few pairs of earrings, and that was that," he added. Mackie also shared his perspective on Cher’s influence on fashion. "Nobody was allowed to even design a halter dress until Cher started wearing them on 'Sonny & Cher' [in the ‘ 70s], and then all of a sudden they were in everybody’s collection," he said. "And then girls were showing way more skin than they should have, because Cher was showing more skin than she should have. But she looked good in it," Mackie added.

Cher and Bob Mackie’s Lasting Collaboration

Source: MEGA Cher and Bob Mackie reunited professionally for the Broadway show 'The Cher Show.'