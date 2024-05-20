Cher's Transformation in 15 Photos: See How the Singer Maintains Her Youthful Glow
1988
Cher was spotted outside Capital Hill during a homeless protest in November 1988. The Goddess of Pop, who started her career in the 1960s, has also been an activist for different causes.
1996
In 1996, Cher participated in a gay rights rally in Washington, D.C. The "Believe" singer turned people's heads with her beauty at the time, appearing in public with fringy bangs and plumped lips as she supported the group in the gathering.
1999
Cher received applause and praise from the Super Bowl XXXIII participants and attendees when she delivered a heartfelt performance of the National Anthem. She wowed everyone with her perfectly balanced presentation while adding some twists to the song.
At the time, she wore a sparkly outfit and debuted fuller bangs.
2001
For the Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles, Calif., in 2001, the "If I Could Turn Back Time" songstress curled her mid-length hair to highlight her beauty. She also wore minimal eye makeup, blush and lip gloss — the iconic style in the early 2000s.
2002
Cher became a real-life Barbie doll at the American Music Awards 2002 when she flaunted her curly, blonde hair. She also wore an embroidered waistcoat over a black off-the-shoulder shirt.
2010
Together with her mother, Georgia Holt, the "After All" singer appeared at the Hand and Footprint Ceremony at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in 2010. The mother-daughter duo wore dark-shade outfits as they posed for the cameras at the event.
In 2022, Cher delivered a heartbreaking announcement about her mother's passing.
"Mom is gone," she wrote alongside a sad emoji.
2016
Cher backed the then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a campaign at the Fillmore Miami Beach. Her all-black outfit, once again, showed off her youthful beauty at the event.
2017
Cher wowed in a leather ensemble in 2017.
2018
Cher wore her big curls at the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again world film premiere at the Eventim Apollo in London, England. The "All or Nothing" songstress showed up with her sheer black bodysuit that looked perfect with her black flared pants and heels.
December 2018
Cher rocked her body-hugging outfit at The Cher Show Broadway opening night at the Neil Simon Theatre.
2019
Fans witnessed the "bolder Cher" during her Here We Go Again Tour at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. At the time, the brunette babe broke out her fierce look featuring her giant orange wig and sparkly outfit.
2021
Cher attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Calif., where she perfectly pulled off her outfit: leopard print flares and monochromatic hat and blazer.
2022
Cher looked chic in her fitted black suit jacket and matching pants at the premiere of Sidney in Los Angeles.
2023
Cher donned a blonde wig when she graced the carpet of NBC's Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love birthday special. Fans immediately showered her look with compliments.
2024
Cher and her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, were spotted at the Paris Fashion Week in March.