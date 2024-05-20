Home > Photos > Cher PHOTOS Cher's Transformation in 15 Photos: See How the Singer Maintains Her Youthful Glow Source: MEGA

1988

Source: MEGA

Cher was spotted outside Capital Hill during a homeless protest in November 1988. The Goddess of Pop, who started her career in the 1960s, has also been an activist for different causes.

Article continues below advertisement

1996

Source: MEGA

In 1996, Cher participated in a gay rights rally in Washington, D.C. The "Believe" singer turned people's heads with her beauty at the time, appearing in public with fringy bangs and plumped lips as she supported the group in the gathering.

1999

Source: MEGA

Cher received applause and praise from the Super Bowl XXXIII participants and attendees when she delivered a heartfelt performance of the National Anthem. She wowed everyone with her perfectly balanced presentation while adding some twists to the song. At the time, she wore a sparkly outfit and debuted fuller bangs.

Article continues below advertisement

2001

Source: MEGA

For the Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles, Calif., in 2001, the "If I Could Turn Back Time" songstress curled her mid-length hair to highlight her beauty. She also wore minimal eye makeup, blush and lip gloss — the iconic style in the early 2000s.

Article continues below advertisement

2002

Source: MEGA

Cher became a real-life Barbie doll at the American Music Awards 2002 when she flaunted her curly, blonde hair. She also wore an embroidered waistcoat over a black off-the-shoulder shirt.

Article continues below advertisement

2010

Source: MEGA

Together with her mother, Georgia Holt, the "After All" singer appeared at the Hand and Footprint Ceremony at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in 2010. The mother-daughter duo wore dark-shade outfits as they posed for the cameras at the event. In 2022, Cher delivered a heartbreaking announcement about her mother's passing. "Mom is gone," she wrote alongside a sad emoji.

Article continues below advertisement

2016

Source: MEGA

Cher backed the then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a campaign at the Fillmore Miami Beach. Her all-black outfit, once again, showed off her youthful beauty at the event.

Article continues below advertisement

2017

Source: MEGA

Cher wowed in a leather ensemble in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

2018

Source: MEGA

Cher wore her big curls at the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again world film premiere at the Eventim Apollo in London, England. The "All or Nothing" songstress showed up with her sheer black bodysuit that looked perfect with her black flared pants and heels.

Article continues below advertisement

December 2018

Source: MEGA

Cher rocked her body-hugging outfit at The Cher Show Broadway opening night at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Article continues below advertisement

2019

Source: MEGA

Fans witnessed the "bolder Cher" during her Here We Go Again Tour at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. At the time, the brunette babe broke out her fierce look featuring her giant orange wig and sparkly outfit.

Article continues below advertisement

2021

Source: MEGA

Cher attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Calif., where she perfectly pulled off her outfit: leopard print flares and monochromatic hat and blazer.

Article continues below advertisement

2022

Source: MEGA

Cher looked chic in her fitted black suit jacket and matching pants at the premiere of Sidney in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

2023

Source: MEGA

Cher donned a blonde wig when she graced the carpet of NBC's Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love birthday special. Fans immediately showered her look with compliments.

Article continues below advertisement

2024

Source: MEGA

Cher and her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, were spotted at the Paris Fashion Week in March.