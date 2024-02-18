Cher's Relationship With Eldest Child Chaz Bono Strained After Family Drama: 'It's Devastating'
Cher's relationship with Chaz Bono has hit a rough patch.
According to a source, the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer's bond with her eldest child has been strained for quite some time to the point that Chaz, 54, is considering not inviting his mother to his wedding to his longtime partner, Shara Mathes.
"Chaz and Shara are removing Cher from the guest list entirely and don’t feel too bad about it either," a source spilled to a news outlet on their upcoming nuptials. "They want a simple ceremony with none of Cher’s theatrics."
The source noted their relationship has been difficult since Chaz came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and transitioned in 2008.
"Cher has tried to be there for her kids, but neither wants anything to do with her," the source added. "It’s devastating."
In a 2011 interview, Chaz opened up on his transition, telling Nightline, "This is how I was born. I mean, there's no doubt in my mind."
"It's actually pretty simple if you look at it," he explained at the time. "We all in the womb start out as female and then hormones come and we either stay female or we become male. I think of it as hormones that, you know, went in the brain but not in the body, and that's all being transgender is. It's just that the s-- of your body and the gender of the brain don't match up."
The year prior, Cher admitted that she was "really frightened" initially of the idea of one of her children transitioning.
"I have two sons," the award-winning artist continued. "Never thought that would be, but, you know, you go through life and you get what you get."
As OK! previously reported, tensions are also high between Cher and son Elijah Blue Allman after the singer filed for conservatorship over the 47-year-old due to fears for his wellbeing.
"Given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk," Cher's legal filing read.
However, both Elijah and his wife, Marieangela King, oppose the conservatorship.
"We live together as a married couple and I see the irrefutable daily effort he is making to stay sober," Marieangela explained per court documents.
"He attends AA meetings 5-6 times a week, he is free of drugs, and — now that we have reclaimed our stolen vehicle from his mother's property — he can and does attend daily AA meetings affordably," she continued. "He is tending to his finances, getting his bills paid, and ensuring that his property is under his control."