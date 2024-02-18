Cher's Relationship With Eldest Child Chaz Bono Strained After Family Drama: 'It's Devastating'

"Chaz and Shara are removing Cher from the guest list entirely and don’t feel too bad about it either," a source spilled to a news outlet on their upcoming nuptials. "They want a simple ceremony with none of Cher’s theatrics."

The source noted their relationship has been difficult since Chaz came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and transitioned in 2008.

"Cher has tried to be there for her kids, but neither wants anything to do with her," the source added. "It’s devastating."