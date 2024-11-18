Cher's Son Chaz Bono Gave His 'Blessing' to Reference His Deadname in Star's New Memoir
Cher carefully approached how she spoke about her transgender son, Chaz Bono, in her upcoming book "Cher: The Memoir, Part One."
The first installment of the two-part tell-all "follows her extraordinary beginnings through childhood to meeting and marrying Sonny Bono — and reveals the highly complicated relationship that made them world-famous, but eventually drove them apart."
In a note shared at the beginning of the memoir, Cher explains that she chose to refer to her and Sonny's son Chaz as "Chas," a reference to his deadname Chastity, as he had not yet transitioned during the years covered.
"Chaz has granted his blessing for this usage," the singer clarified. "In the next volume, at the appropriate point, I will refer to my son as Chaz."
As OK! previously reported, Chaz began his transition in 2008 and officially changed his name in 2010.
"It wasn’t easy. I remember calling, and the old [voicemail] message … was on the phone, and that was very difficult," the "Believe" singer admitted in a 2020 interview.
However, she eventually realized "you don’t really lose" people when they transition, "they just are in a different shape."
"Chaz is so happy, so unbelievably happy, and I don't know what the people's problems are," she continued. "They're fearful, and they just don't understand how to react to it. Some of it's religious, I'm just not sure why it's such a big thing."
"I talk to people on Twitter, or people come up to me, and I just say, 'You know, just relax, and you guys will get through it, you'll get through it together,'" she noted at the time.
According to the summary, the two-part memoir will cover all of Cher's life, from her early childhood through her "unique and unparalleled career" and beyond.
"As a dyslexic child who dreamed of becoming famous, Cher was raised in often-chaotic circumstances, surrounded by singers, actors, and a mother who inspired her in spite of their difficult relationship," the summary read. "With her trademark honesty and humor, Cher: The Memoir traces how this diamond in the rough succeeded with no plan and little confidence to become the trailblazing superstar the world has been unable to ignore for more than half a century ... [the book] reveals the daughter, the sister, the wife, the lover, the mother, and the superstar."
Cher: The Memoir, Part One will hit shelves on Tuesday, November 19.
The New York Times reported the excerpt from the beginning of the memoir.