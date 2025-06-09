or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Cheryl Burke
OK LogoHEALTH

Cheryl Burke Has Chosen to Lose Weight in Order to 'Feel Good': 'It Takes a Lot of Work'

Photo of Cheryl Burke
Source: Mega

Cheryl Burke opened up about battling body dysmorphia amid rumors she's using Ozempic.

By:

June 9 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Burke set the record straight on her recent weight loss after fans speculated she used Ozempic. The Dancing With the Stars alum candidly discussed her lifelong struggles with body dysmorphia and how those challenges continue to impact her today.

"Even before my Dancing With the Stars career, my weight has always been an issue. I think what people sometimes don't understand is it is a lot of work [and] it takes a lot of work and it takes a lot of self-care," Burke, 41, told a news outlet on May 30.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Cheryl Burke
Source: @cherylburke/Instagram

Cheryl Burke told 'Entertainment Tonight' that her insecurity peaked during weekly 'DWTS' fittings.

Article continues below advertisement

"I have to say, in the height of my insecurity and my body dysmorphia were weekly fittings on the show. I don't blame the show by any means, but it's just the name of the game," she said.

Reflecting on squeezing into elaborate costumes, Burke confessed it led her to obsessively weigh herself and even travel with a scale. Despite her recent weight loss transformation, she describes herself as "very curvy," attributing it to her "bone structure."

"I think a lot of people may now take my weight loss as, 'She's not a good example.' … I have chosen to lose weight to work on myself to feel good, to actually love what I see in the mirror, but more importantly, to love me," Burke explained.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @cherylburke/Instagram

Cheryl Burke appealed to 'stop dissecting women's bodies' as rumors buzzed about her weight loss.

Article continues below advertisement

As Burke attended red carpet events this year, fans began to notice her slimmer figure, sparking rumors of plastic surgery or Ozempic use.

On May 18, Burke took to TikTok to vigorously deny these claims, declaring, "I'm not on Ozempic. I'm not sick. I didn't get 'a new face.'"

She emphasized, "Stop dissecting women's bodies like they belong to you. This is YOUR reminder: I don't owe you an explanation for my healing or for anything quite frankly. Let this be the last time I have to say it."

MORE ON:
Cheryl Burke

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Cheryl Burke
Source: Mega

Cheryl Burke denied getting plastic surgery or using Ozempic for her weight loss journey.

Article continues below advertisement

In her video, Burke reiterated her message, dismissing the idea she had undergone a brow lift. She criticized those who project their insecurities onto her and chastised the treatment she receives as if she were merely a "filter," rather than a real person.

"That's what is so shocking and hurtful, to be quite honest. I've been in the public eye since I was 21 years old. My body has changed over the past 20 years. My face has changed because I've changed. I've experienced so much trauma, divorce, and this is by no means a pity party," she said, touching on her divorce from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence while mentioning her journey through "sobriety, burnout, reinvention."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Cheryl Burke
Source: @cherylburke/Instagram

Cheryl Burke reflected on decades in the public eye.

Article continues below advertisement

"I've healed, I've lost, I've grieved like anybody else. And yeah, maybe it shows, but I'm not sorry for it, not one bit, not one bit," she continued. "Do you want to know what's really changed? My passion, my purpose, my commitment, my commitment to using this platform for something real. But what's been so challenging honestly lately is this pressure to prove that I haven't done something. To convince people that honestly that my healing is valid simply because it doesn't come with a before and after label they approve of. I'm still the same person who has advocated for mental health for many years and body image for years. I just do it differently now."

Photo of Cheryl Burke
Source: Mega

Cheryl Burke said she felt pressured to prove her healing was valid.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.