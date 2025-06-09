Cheryl Burke Has Chosen to Lose Weight in Order to 'Feel Good': 'It Takes a Lot of Work'

"Even before my Dancing With the Stars career, my weight has always been an issue. I think what people sometimes don't understand is it is a lot of work [and] it takes a lot of work and it takes a lot of self-care," Burke, 41, told a news outlet on May 30.

Cheryl Burke set the record straight on her recent weight loss after fans speculated she used Ozempic . The Dancing With the Stars alum candidly discussed her lifelong struggles with body dysmorphia and how those challenges continue to impact her today.

"I have to say, in the height of my insecurity and my body dysmorphia were weekly fittings on the show. I don't blame the show by any means, but it's just the name of the game," she said.

Reflecting on squeezing into elaborate costumes, Burke confessed it led her to obsessively weigh herself and even travel with a scale. Despite her recent weight loss transformation, she describes herself as "very curvy," attributing it to her "bone structure."

"I think a lot of people may now take my weight loss as, 'She's not a good example.' … I have chosen to lose weight to work on myself to feel good, to actually love what I see in the mirror, but more importantly, to love me," Burke explained.