Cheryl Burke Shuts Down Speculation About Her 'New Face': 'These Assumptions Are Exhausting'

“The assumptions are just exhausting as h---,” she stated. “The accusations are completely cruel, and the fact that so many of them are actually coming from women, that’s what is so shocking and hurtful to be quite honest."

“I have been in the public eye since I was 21 years old, my body has changed over the past 20 years, my face has changed because I’ve changed,” she continued. “I’ve experienced so much trauma, divorce, and this is by no means a pity party. Sobriety, burnout, reinvention, I’ve healed, I’ve lost, I’ve grieved like anybody else."

Burke, who filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence in 2022, concluded by saying she's "not sorry" for all she's been through.