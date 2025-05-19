Cheryl Burke Shuts Down Speculation About Her 'New Face': 'These Assumptions Are Exhausting'
Cheryl Burke is not here for the rumors about her "new face."
The 41-year-old star took to TikTok to share what's going on.
Cheryl Burke Claps Back
“Let’s just address the elephant in the comment section,” Burke said as she removed her makeup. “I’m not on Ozempic. I’m not sick. I didn’t get a face transplant, and no, I didn’t get a brow lift."
“The level of projection that is happening and that I’m witnessing is wild,” she said, adding that people discuss her online as if she is “not a person.”
The Dancing With the Stars alum said it'e been "disappointing" to read comments from people saying they miss the "old" version of her.
“Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Cheryl,” she said. “Back in 2006, Dancing With the Stars Season 2, when I was 21 years old, or three years ago, Cheryl, where I was going through a divorce. I hate to break it to you, but that Cheryl doesn’t exist anymore."
“The assumptions are just exhausting as h---,” she stated. “The accusations are completely cruel, and the fact that so many of them are actually coming from women, that’s what is so shocking and hurtful to be quite honest."
“I have been in the public eye since I was 21 years old, my body has changed over the past 20 years, my face has changed because I’ve changed,” she continued. “I’ve experienced so much trauma, divorce, and this is by no means a pity party. Sobriety, burnout, reinvention, I’ve healed, I’ve lost, I’ve grieved like anybody else."
Burke, who filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence in 2022, concluded by saying she's "not sorry" for all she's been through.
The dancer stated she hasn't changed this whole time.
“I’m still the same person who has advocated for mental health and body image for many years,” she said. “I just do it differently now than maybe you’re used to. I’m quieter, I have boundaries and more discernment, and frankly, I don’t feel safe the way I used to."
“There’s a tone now on certain platforms that feels more like a firing squad than an actual community,” she continued. “The saddest part of all is the way I’m witnessing women tear down other women while pretending it’s from concern. This is me at 41, I am still healing, still growing, and still choosing to show up. If you’re here to speculate, compare, or demand answers that you’re just not entitled to, you’re not welcome in the space that I have created. But, if you’re here to evolve, unlearn, to support, welcome, we’re just getting started.”