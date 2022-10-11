Cheryl Burke Admits She 'Doesn't Trust Anyone' Following Matthew Lawrence Divorce

Now that Cheryl Burke is single following her divorce from Matthew Lawrence, she is focusing on herself.

"I tend to really not trust anyone, and then I think about, 'Am I driving people to cheat on me?' I am not blaming me — definitely whoever has cheated on me in the past is not because of me, it's because of that person, but I do believe because I get so insecure at times and jealous and all of that, I tend to ... some people would like to use the word manifest, but I don't think I am manifesting someone to hurt me, but I am used to that, it feels like home," the 38-year-old said on her podcast, "Burke in the Game."