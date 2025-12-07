Cheryl Burke's Incredible Transformation: See the Dancer's Before and After Photos Amid Plastic Surgery Speculation
Dec. 7 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
2006
Cheryl Burke's beauty stands the test of time.
During a 2006 party, the Dancing With the Stars pro looked absolutely radiant in a faux fur vest worn over a plunging top. She followed the trend and completed the look with low-rise denim jeans.
2007
For the Lisa Kline Beverly Hills Boutique Celebration, Burke sported a black sleeveless dress with cowl-neck style and V-neckline, complementing her black strappy heels.
2008
The dancer was glowing with confidence in her all-black ensemble at Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood Party in 2008.
2009
Sporty! Burke arrived at The Setanta Cup Soccer Festival in a casual outfit, posing for the camera while holding a soccer ball.
2010
The former I Can Do That contestant turned heads at a 2010 event.
2011
Burke graced the red carpet at the Belvedere Vodka Special Edition Launch Party in Los Angeles, Calif., wearing an eye-catching metallic dress with a plunging V-neckline and a pair of sparkly heels.
2012
At the People's Choice Awards 2012, Burke looked effortlessly gorgeous in an embellished, one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit.
2013
Burke joined Miss America 2013 judges' press conference in Las Vegas, Nev., days before the pageant kicked off.
2014
Glowing! The Dance Moms star joined the fun on the red carpet at the 40th Annual People's Choice Awards, donning a form-fitting purple dress with a sweetheart neckline. For her shoes, she opted for cream-colored platform heels.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
2015
Burke was the star of the night at Audi's 2015 Golden Globe Awards Party, arriving in a black dress with a plunging neckline. She also wore matching black high heels to complete the look.
2016
Burke looked picture-perfect when she attended Jennifer Lopez's All I Have residency.
2017
While at the 2017 People's Choice Awards, Burke exuded confidence and grace in a sheer gown with a high slit that highlighted her toned legs.
2018
Burke owned the moment at the star-studded 25th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala. She sported a one-shoulder gown that carefully traced her curves, offering a mermaid-like silhouette.
2020
The Dancing Lessons author was all smiles on her way to a DWTS rehearsal in 2020.
2021
Burke looked fierce in a fiery black-and-red gown at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021.
2022
Burke showcased her natural glow at a party celebrating IMARAÏS Beauty's launch on the FL!P App.
2023
During the 2023 Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary Year Event, Burke stood out from the crowd in a burgundy pantsuit with a deep neckline and flared trousers.
2025
Burke made sure all eyes were on her at the Elton John Academy Awards Viewing Party, arriving in a skin-baring gown with a high slit.