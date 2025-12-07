Cheryl Burke's Incredible Transformation: See the Dancer's Before and After Photos Amid Plastic Surgery Speculation

Article continues below advertisement

2006

Source: MEGA Cheryl Burke's before-and-after photos showcase her unfading beauty.

Cheryl Burke's beauty stands the test of time. During a 2006 party, the Dancing With the Stars pro looked absolutely radiant in a faux fur vest worn over a plunging top. She followed the trend and completed the look with low-rise denim jeans.

2007

Source: MEGA Cheryl Burke has expanded her career on 'Dancing With the Stars' over the years.

For the Lisa Kline Beverly Hills Boutique Celebration, Burke sported a black sleeveless dress with cowl-neck style and V-neckline, complementing her black strappy heels.

2008

Source: MEGA She won the second season of 'DWTS.'

The dancer was glowing with confidence in her all-black ensemble at Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood Party in 2008.

2009

Source: MEGA Cheryl Burke has also established a TV career.

Sporty! Burke arrived at The Setanta Cup Soccer Festival in a casual outfit, posing for the camera while holding a soccer ball.

2010

Source: MEGA She has appeared in other TV shows outside 'DWTS.'

The former I Can Do That contestant turned heads at a 2010 event.

2011

Source: MEGA Cheryl Burke sparked plastic surgery rumors earlier this year.

Burke graced the red carpet at the Belvedere Vodka Special Edition Launch Party in Los Angeles, Calif., wearing an eye-catching metallic dress with a plunging V-neckline and a pair of sparkly heels.

2012

Source: MEGA Fans speculated she used Ozempic after she debuted her 'new face.'

At the People's Choice Awards 2012, Burke looked effortlessly gorgeous in an embellished, one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit.

2013

Source: MEGA Cheryl Burke clarified she did not use the weight-loss drug.

Burke joined Miss America 2013 judges' press conference in Las Vegas, Nev., days before the pageant kicked off.

2014

Source: MEGA Cheryl Burke said she was also 'not sick' and 'did not get a new face.'

Glowing! The Dance Moms star joined the fun on the red carpet at the 40th Annual People's Choice Awards, donning a form-fitting purple dress with a sweetheart neckline. For her shoes, she opted for cream-colored platform heels.

2015

Source: MEGA She has advocated for mental health and body image for many years.

Burke was the star of the night at Audi's 2015 Golden Globe Awards Party, arriving in a black dress with a plunging neckline. She also wore matching black high heels to complete the look.

2016

Source: MEGA She lost about 30 to 35 pounds.

Burke looked picture-perfect when she attended Jennifer Lopez's All I Have residency.

2017

Source: MEGA Cheryl Burke's weight-loss improved her appearance.

While at the 2017 People's Choice Awards, Burke exuded confidence and grace in a sheer gown with a high slit that highlighted her toned legs.

2018

Source: MEGA To achieve her current slim figure, Cheryl Burke began eating healthy, clean foods.

Burke owned the moment at the star-studded 25th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala. She sported a one-shoulder gown that carefully traced her curves, offering a mermaid-like silhouette.

2020

Source: MEGA She is also reportedly practicing intermittent fasting.

The Dancing Lessons author was all smiles on her way to a DWTS rehearsal in 2020.

2021

Source: MEGA Cheryl Burke became more active as well.

Burke looked fierce in a fiery black-and-red gown at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021.

2022

Source: MEGA Cheryl Burke said she is 'done being judge' amid plastic surgery rumors.

Burke showcased her natural glow at a party celebrating IMARAÏS Beauty's launch on the FL!P App.

2023

Source: MEGA She clarified the changes in her appearance were part of a natural transformation.

During the 2023 Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary Year Event, Burke stood out from the crowd in a burgundy pantsuit with a deep neckline and flared trousers.

2025

Source: MEGA Cheryl Burke has consistently dismissed the rumors.