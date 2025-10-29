4 Things Cheryl Burke Has Said So Far About Plastic Surgery After 'New Face' Speculation

In the months leading up to her 'Dancing With the Stars' comeback, Cheryl Burke has been repeatedly hit with speculation about her 'new face.'

Cheryl Burke was dogged by Ozempic and plastic surgery rumors after she debuted her 'new face.'

Cheryl Burke is fielding persistent rumors surrounding her appearance.

For months starting in May, the Dancing With the Stars pro has faced constant speculation over her unrecognizable appearance. But in a May Instagram video, she insisted she was "not on Ozempic," "not sick" and "did not get a 'new face.'"

"Let's just address the elephant in the comment section," Burke said on the clip as she removed her makeup. "I'm not on Ozempic. I'm not sick. I didn't get a face transplant, and no, I didn't get a brow lift."

"The level of projection that is happening and that I'm witnessing is wild," she expressed, adding that people talk about her online as if she is "not a person."

Burke said reading comments from people saying they miss the "old" version of her was the "most disappointing part."

"The assumptions are just exhausting as h---," she continued. "The accusations are completely cruel, and the fact that so many of them are actually coming from women, that's what is so shocking and hurtful to be quite honest."

The professional dancer went on to say her body and face have changed over the past 20 years.

"I've experienced so much trauma, divorce, and this is by no means a pity party. Sobriety, burnout, reinvention, I've healed, I've lost, I've grieved like anybody else," she added. "And yeah, maybe it shows, but I'm not sorry for it, not one bit."

Burke concluded the post by reminding her followers that she is "still the same person who has advocated for mental health and body image for many years. I just do it differently now than maybe you're used to. I'm quieter, I have boundaries and more discernment, and frankly, I don't feel safe the way I used to."

"There's a tone now on certain platforms that feels more like a firing squad than an actual community," she told her followers. "The saddest part of all is the way I'm witnessing women tear down other women while pretending it's from concern. This is me at 41, I am still healing, still growing, and still choosing to show up. If you're here to speculate, compare, or demand answers that you're just not entitled to, you're not welcome in the space that I have created. But, if you're here to evolve, unlearn, to support, welcome, we're just getting started."