4 Things Cheryl Burke Has Said So Far About Plastic Surgery After 'New Face' Speculation
Oct. 29 2025, Published 8:10 a.m. ET
Cheryl Burke Shut Down Ozempic Rumors
Cheryl Burke is fielding persistent rumors surrounding her appearance.
For months starting in May, the Dancing With the Stars pro has faced constant speculation over her unrecognizable appearance. But in a May Instagram video, she insisted she was "not on Ozempic," "not sick" and "did not get a 'new face.'"
"Let's just address the elephant in the comment section," Burke said on the clip as she removed her makeup. "I'm not on Ozempic. I'm not sick. I didn't get a face transplant, and no, I didn't get a brow lift."
"The level of projection that is happening and that I'm witnessing is wild," she expressed, adding that people talk about her online as if she is "not a person."
Burke said reading comments from people saying they miss the "old" version of her was the "most disappointing part."
"The assumptions are just exhausting as h---," she continued. "The accusations are completely cruel, and the fact that so many of them are actually coming from women, that's what is so shocking and hurtful to be quite honest."
The professional dancer went on to say her body and face have changed over the past 20 years.
"I've experienced so much trauma, divorce, and this is by no means a pity party. Sobriety, burnout, reinvention, I've healed, I've lost, I've grieved like anybody else," she added. "And yeah, maybe it shows, but I'm not sorry for it, not one bit."
Burke concluded the post by reminding her followers that she is "still the same person who has advocated for mental health and body image for many years. I just do it differently now than maybe you're used to. I'm quieter, I have boundaries and more discernment, and frankly, I don't feel safe the way I used to."
"There's a tone now on certain platforms that feels more like a firing squad than an actual community," she told her followers. "The saddest part of all is the way I'm witnessing women tear down other women while pretending it's from concern. This is me at 41, I am still healing, still growing, and still choosing to show up. If you're here to speculate, compare, or demand answers that you're just not entitled to, you're not welcome in the space that I have created. But, if you're here to evolve, unlearn, to support, welcome, we're just getting started."
Cheryl Burke's Face Changed Following a Dramatic 35-Pound Weight-Loss
A few days after uploading the Instagram video, the former I Can Do That contestant revealed she had lost about 30 to 35 pounds, which she said had improved her appearance.
In addition to intermittent fasting and eating healthy and clean foods, Burke became more active to help herself lose weight.
"I just like to continue to move my body and be active," she told People.
Although Burke is feeling better than ever, she said it was a "shame" to see comments that were "mainly women attacking women."
"These are all assumptions that people have thrown at me, as far as Ozempic, my face," she added. "I've always had criticism, but what's shocking is that this is worse than when I gained weight. These are really mean and cruel messages."
In the interview, Burke clarified again she was not sick and had "never gone under the knife for anything."
"This is my body and this is how I feel best in it today," she continued.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Cheryl Burke Said She Is 'Done Being Judged'
In an August interview with Us Weekly, the Dance Moms star spoke out about the relentless online criticism while shutting down the rumors once again.
"I am done being judged," she said. "It's a tired subject, and it's not just talking and commenting. People are making full-on TikTok videos that they're editing together, scripting, using graphics, arrows, to point out my face, about the scars that they supposedly see."
According to Burke, the changes on her face and body were part of a natural transformation.
"Think about the mask I was wearing on the show, from head to toe," she said. "My skin color was 20 shades darker. That was just what I knew; that's the competitive ballroom world. I'm learning and realizing who I am underneath all of the makeup, without the tanning beds, the spray tans, all of the extra stuff that I now call a mask."
Cheryl Burke Set the Record Straight About Plastic Surgery Rumors
Amid the nonstop speculation, Burke found a way to silence online trolls: listing the procedures she has had.
"Let's clear this up for the 1,000th time… Botox? Yes. Surgery? No. Fillers? No. Scars? Nonexistent. Skin bleaching? Nope. My skin tone shift is just what happens when you swap tanning beds for SPF and let your natural half-Pinay, half-white self come through," she revealed on Instagram.
Burke shared, "That's it. That's the 'mystery.' You can age gracefully and still enjoy a little Botox. Stop confusing it with plastic surgery 😉."