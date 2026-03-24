Cheryl Hines Claims 'The View' Flipped on Her the Moment the Cameras Stopped Rolling

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Cheryl Hines is getting candid about her recent appearance on The View — and according to her, what happened off-camera felt totally different from what viewers saw on TV. In a resurfaced clip from a November 2025 chat on “Howie Mandel Does Stuff,” Hines opened up about how the vibe on set shifted the second filming wrapped, leaving her caught off guard by the sudden change in energy.

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Source: @VigilantFox/X Cheryl Hines said her experience on 'The View' felt different off-camera.

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“When the cameras were off, how did you react?” Howie Mandel asked. Hines admitted the moment felt a little strange, especially after what she described as a tense exchange on-air. “Well, it was funny because right before the end of it, Whoopi said: ‘Will you please come back?’” she recalled, referring to co-host Whoopi Goldberg. “And I said, ‘REALLY?!’ … You guys were just coming at me the whole time. But when the cameras were off, they were all saying: ‘Really, thank you for coming,’” Hines recalled.

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Cheryl Hines says the tone on The View completely flipped the moment the cameras stopped rolling.



One line from Whoopi Goldberg made Cheryl realize how “sort of crazy” it was.



HOWIE MANDEL: “When the cameras were off, how did you react?”



HINES: “Well, it was funny because… pic.twitter.com/lW6f6r4nzc — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 24, 2026 Source: @VigilantFox/X

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The 60-year-old comedian said the contrast between the on-camera debate and the off-camera friendliness didn’t sit quite right. “But also, one of the things that was funny about it is when they came back from commercial, and Whoopi said: ‘We should have more Republicans on,’ even though I’m NOT a Republican,” Hines continued. “I had just said I’m an Independent. So everything about it was sort of crazy.”

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Source: @VigilantFox/X The comedian recalled a tense exchange during the show.

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The appearance comes just days after Hines shared her frustration about the October 27, 2025, interview, saying the focus leaned more toward her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., than her book, Unscripted. “I was actually hoping that it was going to be more personal on The View, but it was what it was,” she said during an appearance on “Hot Mics with Billy Bush” the next day.

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Source: MEGA Cheryl Hines defended her husband during a heated moment.

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Looking back on the moment, Bush asked Hines what she expected from the hosts. She responded with a sarcastic hum, adding, “Yes, I mean, I don’t think the ladies on The View asked me one question about my book. But, you know, that’s okay.”

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Source: Hot Mics with Billy Bush/YouTube

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While Bush suggested that all press is good press, Hines kept it real: “I don’t know. Yeah, I guess?”

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Source: MEGA The actress said the hosts were friendlier after filming ended.

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Tensions were clear during the October 27 episode, especially when Hines clashed with co-host Sunny Hostin. When Hostin accused RFK Jr. of spreading “a lot of misinformation, a lot of chaos, a lot of confusion," Hines pushed back, asking, “May I finish?”