Sara Haines Says Cheryl Hines 'Did a Great Job' on 'The View' Despite Conversations Getting Tense: 'She Handled It Like a Pro'

Source: @theview/x

Cheryl Hines was grilled on the Tuesday, October 14, episode of 'The View.'

Oct. 16 2025, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

Though things got tense when Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, appeared on the Tuesday, October 14, episode of The View, co-host Sara Haines had nothing but nice things to say about the actress.

The next day, Haines chatted with executive producer Brian Teta on the show's "Behind the Table" podcast, where they discussed the viral interview.

Sara Haines Praises Cheryl Hines for Coming on 'The View'

Source: @theview/x

Sara Haines said Cheryl Hines 'did a great job' on 'The View' tackling tough questions.

"I think she did a great job," Haines admitted. "I mean, she was coming to a table where her husband has been a hot topic for a long time. So I commended her for just showing up."

"And then I found that her comedic sense was a good buffer for her, because she joked throughout even though we were asking tough questions," the star added.

'Our Job Is Not to Tell People How to Feel'

Haines admitted some fans were disappointed that the co-hosts "didn't go harder" on the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum given all of the controversial comments RFK Jr. has made.

"We want people with different views at our table. There's points in a group when you watch things getting tense and you try to keep the balance of what the producer's intention was, which was to cover a lot of stuff," Haines explained. "You need to come to every conversation with curiosity first. Our job is not to tell people how to feel. It’s not to invite people to our table and slam dunk them verbally. It's to be curious and to open up conversations and views that we can talk about and debate."

Source: @theview/x

Hines' rep revealed the actress thought the women had a 'great, balanced conversation' together.

"I thought she handled it like a pro," Haines stated.

Despite the confrontations, the actress' representative told Entertainment Weekly that Hines "wasn’t annoyed at all" and thought "it was a great, balanced conversation."

Sunny Hostin Disses RFK Jr.

Source: @theview/x

Sunny Hostin told the actress that her husband, RFK Jr., isn't qualified for his position.

One of the most tense moments occurred when the ladies brought up RFK Jr.'s controversial claims about vaccines, autism and more.

"The problem, respectfully, is that your husband is the least qualified Department of Health and Human Services head that we’ve had in history," Sunny Hostin told Hines straight to her face, prompting applause from the audience.

Source: mega

Hines defended her husband's capabilities but noted she cannot be held responsible for things he says or does.

Hines defended her spouse and listed off some of his accomplishments before Hostin emphasized, "He has also spread a lot of misinformation, a lot of chaos, [and] a lot of confusion."

"It’s a very dangerous thing," she noted. "I say it with the utmost respect."

The ladies of The View did acknowledge that Hines isn't responsible for fighting her husband's battles, something she appreciated them saying.

