Sara Haines Says Cheryl Hines 'Did a Great Job' on 'The View' Despite Conversations Getting Tense: 'She Handled It Like a Pro'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Sara Haines Praises Cheryl Hines for Coming on 'The View'

Source: @theview/x Sara Haines said Cheryl Hines 'did a great job' on 'The View' tackling tough questions.

"I think she did a great job," Haines admitted. "I mean, she was coming to a table where her husband has been a hot topic for a long time. So I commended her for just showing up." "And then I found that her comedic sense was a good buffer for her, because she joked throughout even though we were asking tough questions," the star added.

Article continues below advertisement

'Our Job Is Not to Tell People How to Feel'

Haines admitted some fans were disappointed that the co-hosts "didn't go harder" on the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum given all of the controversial comments RFK Jr. has made. "We want people with different views at our table. There's points in a group when you watch things getting tense and you try to keep the balance of what the producer's intention was, which was to cover a lot of stuff," Haines explained. "You need to come to every conversation with curiosity first. Our job is not to tell people how to feel. It’s not to invite people to our table and slam dunk them verbally. It's to be curious and to open up conversations and views that we can talk about and debate."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @theview/x Hines' rep revealed the actress thought the women had a 'great, balanced conversation' together.

"I thought she handled it like a pro," Haines stated. Despite the confrontations, the actress' representative told Entertainment Weekly that Hines "wasn’t annoyed at all" and thought "it was a great, balanced conversation."

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin Disses RFK Jr.

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin told the actress that her husband, RFK Jr., isn't qualified for his position.

One of the most tense moments occurred when the ladies brought up RFK Jr.'s controversial claims about vaccines, autism and more. "The problem, respectfully, is that your husband is the least qualified Department of Health and Human Services head that we’ve had in history," Sunny Hostin told Hines straight to her face, prompting applause from the audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Hines defended her husband's capabilities but noted she cannot be held responsible for things he says or does.