Cheryl Hines Admits Friends of 30 Years 'Just Stopped Talking to Me' After RFK Jr. Supported Donald Trump in 2024 Election

Cheryl Hines is sticking by her controversial husband's side.

Nov. 7 2025, Published 11:58 a.m. ET

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial claims and support for Donald Trump have shown wife Cheryl Hines who her true friends are.

In a preview for the actress' upcoming appearance on the Saturday, November 8, episode of Fox News' My View With Lara Trump, she explained how her husband's bold personality affected her personal life.

Lara Trump Grills Cheryl Hines

In a preview for an upcoming interview, Lara Trump asked Cheryl Hines about backlash she received over her husband's actions.

Lara Trump noted that RFK Jr. "originally ran for president as a Democrat" but dropped out of the race and supported Donald.

"Did you hear from people, did you suddenly not hear from people?" Eric Trump's wife asked of the bold move. "How did that go for you?"

Cheryl Hines Lost Friendships Over Husband's Stance

The actress admitted friends she had for '30 years' cut her off after RFK Jr. supported Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

"I heard from people. You know what, I was actually grateful for my good friends that had feelings about it, still have feelings about it, but at least would call me and say, 'I can't believe this is happening, you can't let this happen!'" the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum explained. "I would rather that than somebody who I've known for 30 years just stop talking to me altogether."

Cheryl Hines said she 'appreciates' the pals who aired out their disagreements with the politician but maintained a friendship.

Cheryl admitted she's "experienced it all."

"I have some really good friends that, you know, we have thoughtful discussions where it's, you know, you can say, 'Wow, here's something that happened that I didn't like, that still bothers me, and here's something that's happening that I think is good,'" she spilled.

The star noted she "really appreciates" the people who can "see both sides and it's not black and white."

Do Cheryl Hines and Larry David Still Talk?

The actress admitted she hasn't spoke to costar Larry David since last year.

Hines hinted Curb Your Enthusiasm costar Larry David was one of the friends she lost while appearing on the October 28 episode of Billy Bush's Podcast.

"I haven’t talked to him in a while," she confessed, noting the last time they chatted was "probably" at the Season 12 finale event last year.

However, she noted, "I love Larry, and I think Larry loves me."

"I think it’s just politics, it makes conversations," she acknowledged.

Larry David's Wife Shades the Actress

Larry David's wife, Laurie, claimed Cheryl Hines was 'setting women back decades' for supporting her controversial spouse.

Despite her comments, Larry's wife, Laurie David, dissed Cheryl via social media earlier this year as the actress stayed silent while RFK Jr. spread vaccine conspiracies.

"Cheryl Hines in her best and most watched performance yet as the 'dutiful, adoring wife' setting women back decades," Laurie wrote on Threads. The post gained nearly 7,000 "likes."

