Cheryl Hines Is 'Setting Women Back Decades' by Supporting Controversial Husband RFK Jr., Claims Larry David's Ex-Wife Laurie

"Cheryl Hines in her best and most watched performance yet as the 'dutiful, adoring wife' setting women back decades," Laurie, 66, wrote on Instagram's Threads.

Plenty of people agreed with the movie producer, with one person replying, "Larry David better not ever hire her again or I’ll be through with him too."

"She was the only one I never really liked as I thought her acting was horrible. Turns out she is too," another person wrote of Hines' longtime role on the comedy series as Larry's wife.