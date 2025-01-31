Cheryl Hines Is 'Setting Women Back Decades' by Supporting Controversial Husband RFK Jr., Claims Larry David's Ex-Wife Laurie
Larry David's ex-wife, Laurie David, is pretty, pretty, pretty fed up with his Curb Your Enthusiasm costar Cheryl Hines for standing by her controversial husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Laurie took to social media to express her disdain for the actress on Thursday, January 30.
"Cheryl Hines in her best and most watched performance yet as the 'dutiful, adoring wife' setting women back decades," Laurie, 66, wrote on Instagram's Threads.
Plenty of people agreed with the movie producer, with one person replying, "Larry David better not ever hire her again or I’ll be through with him too."
"She was the only one I never really liked as I thought her acting was horrible. Turns out she is too," another person wrote of Hines' longtime role on the comedy series as Larry's wife.
As OK! reported, RFK Jr., 71, has caused countless controversies with his conspiracy theories and anti-vaccination stance, which is why so many Americans were outraged when Donald Trump, 78, nominated him as United States Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Earlier this week, the actress kissed her spouse before sitting in the crowd at the first day of his confirmation hearing, where he was ridiculed by Senator Ron Wyden.
"He has made it his life's work to sow doubt and discourage parents from getting their kids lifesaving vaccines. It has been lucrative for him, and put him on the verge of immense power," he explained. "This is the profile of someone who chases money and influence wherever they lead, even if that may mean the tragic deaths of children and other vulnerable people."
Robert denied being anti-vax and also shot down other claims people made about him. However, he confessed he "probably" did once state Lyme disease is "highly likely a materially engineered bioweapon."
In addition, the couple faced drama when it was revealed New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi engaged in a romantic texting relationship with RFK Jr. Her actions resulted in her being fired from the publication, but Robert insisted she was lying about her claims.
Nuzzi said their relationship — which never turned physical — spanned from December 2023 to August 2024, and during that time frame, she allegedly sent him naked photos.
Amid the sexting scandal, Cheryl was seen without her wedding ring, but in the end, the husband and wife never parted ways.
Last year, a source claimed the actress was "very angry" about the scandal.
"She's been talking about filing for divorce, but he's begging her not to file," the source told a news outlet at the time. "But how many times can you forgive a partner that's dishonest and goes behind your back? It's just ridiculous behavior from a grown, married man."