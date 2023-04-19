Cheryl Hines Speaks Out About Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Decision To Run For President: 'A Fearless Leader'

Cheryl Hines revealed whether or not she's behind husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 's decision to run for president.

"My husband, Robert Kennedy Jr. announced today he will be running for President and I support his decision," the 57-year-old said in a statement. "He is a fearless leader who understands the needs of the American people and has devoted his life fighting for democracy."

The 69-year-old is the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and son of Robert Kennedy , who was assassinated in 1968.

The actress' remarks came on Wednesday, April 19, the same day the anti-vaccine activist and environmental lawyer launched his bid for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination in Boston, Mass.

“I think his body of work will get him everywhere he needs to go,” she continued.

“I support my husband 100 percent and I love my husband,” she told reporters last week. “It's going to be fun.”

As Radar previously reported, the blonde beauty is sticking by her husband during his new venture.

RFK Jr. filed his paperwork for his presidential run on April 6, and shortly after, his younger sister, Kerry Kennedy, shared her thoughts on the situation.

"I love my brother Bobby, but I do not share or endorse his opinions on many issues, including the COVID pandemic, vaccinations and the role of social media platforms in policing false information. It is also important to note that Bobby's views are not reflected in or influence the mission or work of our organization," she declared.

RFK Jr.'s youngest brother, Doug Kennedy, 56, also shared a similar sentiment. "Everyone [in the family] loves him and recognizes his talent. Not everyone agrees with his positions," he said.