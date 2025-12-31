Chevy Chase Had a 'Meltdown' on 'Community' Set After N-Word Incident Leaked

Article continues below advertisement

In a revealing moment from CNN's upcoming documentary I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not, director Jay Chandrasekhar recounts an explosive incident that led to Chevy Chase's controversial exit from Community. Chandrasekhar, who directed several episodes of the series, describes how Chase had a “meltdown” after a leak surfaced regarding the use of the N-word on set in 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CommunityOfficialChannel/YouTube Director Jay Chandrasekhar recalled Chevy Chase’s meltdown while filming ‘Community.’

Article continues below advertisement

The tension began during a scene intended to feature a "blackface" hand puppet bit written for Chase's character, Pierce Hawthorne. During filming, Chase reportedly expressed frustration over his character's direction and allegedly used the N-word while questioning the dialogue. However, it’s important to note that while costars Donald Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown, both Black, were present, "the slur was not directed at them."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown also starred in ‘Community.’

Article continues below advertisement

Chandrasekhar reflects on the incident, recalling, “I was there, directing, the night that Chevy Chase got fired from Community.” He notes that the situation escalated when Brown stormed off the set after Chase’s comments. “The producer is like, ‘We need Yvette in the scene, right?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, she's in the next scene,’” he explains. The producer insisted that Yvette would not return unless Chase apologized.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The incident involved disputed dialogue and offensive language.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

After some time, Chase returned to the set but did not offer an apology. “He goes, ‘You know, me and Richard Pryor, I used to call Richard Pryor the N-word, and he used to call me The Honky, and we loved each other,’” Chandrasekhar recounts. When told a simple apology might be in order, Chase replied, “For what?”

Article continues below advertisement

Following the incident, news of a “racial incident” at the studio leaked to The Hollywood Reporter, prompting a chaotic atmosphere when filming resumed. “Chevy came storming onto the set, saying, ‘Who f----- me over? My career is ruined! I’m ruined! Like, it’s a full meltdown. ‘F--- all of you!’” Chandrasekhar adds. After the fallout, production halted, and Chase was said to be pressured into issuing a public apology. Ultimately, he left Community after Season 4 aired in 2013, although he made a brief return in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Chevy Chase left ‘Community’ after rising tension on set.

Article continues below advertisement

Chandrasekhar explained the growing tensions during filming, noting that Chase's difficult behavior became a talking point. "It was out in the open that Chevy Chase was a little difficult on Community, and I’m being nice," he stated. This included a now-infamous moment at the wrap party where creator Dan Harmon encouraged attendees to chant, “F--- you, Chevy!”