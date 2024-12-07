12 Actors Who Were Fired From Their TV or Movie Roles: Shannen Doherty, Charlie Sheen and More

Knocked Up initially paired Seth Rogen with Anne Hathaway before the latter was replaced by Katherine Heigl due to her misgivings about the hit film.

According to reports, Hathaway was fired at the last minute after refusing to film a scene that depicted a woman giving birth. Other news outlets said she was the one who decided to depart from the project.

"I turned down [Knocked Up] because it was going to show a v----- – not mine, but somebody else’s – and I didn’t believe that it was necessary to the story," the Les Misérables star, 42, said.