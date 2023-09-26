OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Chevy Chase
OK LogoNEWS

'I Felt Constrained': Chevy Chase Blasts 'Community' Costars, Says He Felt the 'Show Wasn't Funny Enough for Me'

chevy chase community
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 26 2023, Published 11:04 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Chevy Chase is continuing to keep up his difficult reputation.

While chatting on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast, he blasted his Community costars — Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover and Ken Jeong — and the show in general, which he starred on four seasons.

Article continues below advertisement

“I honestly felt the show wasn’t funny enough for me, ultimately. I felt a little bit constrained,” the actor, 79, who played millionaire bigot Pierce Hawthorne, said. “Everybody had their bits, and I thought they were all good. It just wasn’t hard-hitting enough for me."

"I didn’t mind the character. I just felt that it was … I felt happier being alone. I just didn’t want to be surrounded by that table, every day, with those people. It was too much," he added.

chevy chase community
Source: mega

Chevy Chase starred in 'Community' for four seasons.

Article continues below advertisement

The Saturday Night Live star was later fired from the show after using a racial slur on set. Chevy addressed the situation on the podcast, explaining that he doesn't hold it against creator Dan Harmon for getting rid of him.

“I have no idea if we’re OK,” Chase said, adding that he hasn't seen Harmon since 2012. “I’ve never been not OK. He’s kind of a p------. He’s angry. He called and said he was sorry. I love him now.”

“I don’t think people really felt that way,” he said of rumors that he's difficult to work with. “I don’t know what my reputation was among people. I just always assumed I was OK.”

Article continues below advertisement
chevy chase community
Source: mega

The actor is known for having a bad reputation.

MORE ON:
Chevy Chase

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
chevy chase community
Source: mega

Chevy Chase blasted his 'Community' costars in a new interview.

Article continues below advertisement
chevy chase community
Source: mega

The comedian also commented on what people think of him.

Though Chase has been called out in the past for his behavior — Pete Davidson called him a "f------- d--------" in 2018 — he told CBS Sunday Morning in 2022 that he didn't take it personally when people talked smack about him.

“I guess you’d have to ask them,” he said. “I don’t give a c---. I am who I am. And I like who I am. I don’t care. And it’s part of me that I don’t care. And I’ve thought about that a lot. And I don’t know what to tell you, man. I just don’t care.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.