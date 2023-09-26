'I Felt Constrained': Chevy Chase Blasts 'Community' Costars, Says He Felt the 'Show Wasn't Funny Enough for Me'
Chevy Chase is continuing to keep up his difficult reputation.
While chatting on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast, he blasted his Community costars — Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover and Ken Jeong — and the show in general, which he starred on four seasons.
“I honestly felt the show wasn’t funny enough for me, ultimately. I felt a little bit constrained,” the actor, 79, who played millionaire bigot Pierce Hawthorne, said. “Everybody had their bits, and I thought they were all good. It just wasn’t hard-hitting enough for me."
"I didn’t mind the character. I just felt that it was … I felt happier being alone. I just didn’t want to be surrounded by that table, every day, with those people. It was too much," he added.
The Saturday Night Live star was later fired from the show after using a racial slur on set. Chevy addressed the situation on the podcast, explaining that he doesn't hold it against creator Dan Harmon for getting rid of him.
“I have no idea if we’re OK,” Chase said, adding that he hasn't seen Harmon since 2012. “I’ve never been not OK. He’s kind of a p------. He’s angry. He called and said he was sorry. I love him now.”
“I don’t think people really felt that way,” he said of rumors that he's difficult to work with. “I don’t know what my reputation was among people. I just always assumed I was OK.”
Though Chase has been called out in the past for his behavior — Pete Davidson called him a "f------- d--------" in 2018 — he told CBS Sunday Morning in 2022 that he didn't take it personally when people talked smack about him.
“I guess you’d have to ask them,” he said. “I don’t give a c---. I am who I am. And I like who I am. I don’t care. And it’s part of me that I don’t care. And I’ve thought about that a lot. And I don’t know what to tell you, man. I just don’t care.”