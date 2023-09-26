'I Felt Constrained': Chevy Chase Blasts 'Community' Costars, Says He Felt the 'Show Wasn't Funny Enough for Me'

“I honestly felt the show wasn’t funny enough for me, ultimately. I felt a little bit constrained,” the actor, 79, who played millionaire bigot Pierce Hawthorne, said. “Everybody had their bits, and I thought they were all good. It just wasn’t hard-hitting enough for me."

"I didn’t mind the character. I just felt that it was … I felt happier being alone. I just didn’t want to be surrounded by that table, every day, with those people. It was too much," he added.