Home > Photos > Danny Bonaduce PHOTOS Child Stars' Shocking Grown-Up Lives: Danny Bonaduce, Danielle Spencer and More Source: MEGA

Danny Bonaduce

Source: MEGA

Freckle-faced Danny Bonaduce entertained America in the ’70s with his comedic antics on The Partridge Family — but his troubled adult life was no joke! The retired radio host eventually beat his drug demons — but needed surgery last year for hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluid around the brain.

Article continues below advertisement

Danielle Spencer

Source: MEGA

Playing sassy sister Dee Thomas on What’s Happening!! launched Danielle Spencer into the spotlight in 1976 — but she happily traded Hollywood for a career as a veterinarian! Now, the determined doc has also overcome crippling spinal stenosis stemming from a childhood car wreck and a 2014 bout of b----- cancer.

Angela Cartwright

Source: MEGA

The first crush of millions of American boys, Angela Cartwright, played Danny Thomas’ daughter on The Danny Thomas Show from 1957 to 1964. She also starred in Lost in Space and The Sound of Music. The rare well-adjusted former child actor, she’s been married since 1976 and is the mother of two children.

Article continues below advertisement

Jay North

Source: MEGA

No one who watched Jay North playing the mischievous Dennis the Menace in the 1960s TV series would have guessed one day he’d be a corrections officer in Florida’s juvenile justice system! North left show business behind in his 20s but often advocated against the abuse of child actors.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Chapin

Source: MEGA

Unlike her character as little sis Kitten in the nostalgic 1950s sitcom Father Knows Best, real-life Lauren Chapin had a tough childhood, which she shared in a 1989 autobio. When acting jobs dried up, Chapin tried her hand at such jobs as dog groomer, stewardess, beauty pageant owner and ordained evangelist!

Article continues below advertisement

Kym Karath

Source: MEGA

Adorable little Kym Karath was only seven when she stole hearts as Gretl, the youngest von Trapp kid, in The Sound of Music — but she quit acting in 1981 when she began to get “casting couch” vibes from industry creeps. She has since studied art history for a time in Paris.

Article continues below advertisement

Jerry Mathers

Source: MEGA

When Jerry Mathers auditioned for Leave It to Beaver, producers knew he was the perfect Beave when he told them he’d rather be at his Cub Scouts meeting. Unsurprisingly, the clean-cut kid grew up to be an upstanding citizen — a military vet, college grad and commercial loan officer.

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Provost

Source: MEGA

From 1957 to 1964, Jon Provost was top dog as human sidekick Timmy Martin on Lassie — but walked away from the hit show! Following his Tinseltown heyday, the former TV star sold real estate in California for 20 years. Now, Jon does fundraising for animal causes and frequently appears at fan conventions.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristy McNichol

Source: MEGA

Kristy McNichol was the poster girl for troubled child stars in the 1990s. After starring in Family and Empty Nest — and winning two Emmys — her career hit the skids due to her mental health struggles. Since leaving Hollywood, she’s taught acting at a private school and came out as a l------ in 2012.