Chloe Bailey Details the Shocking Bathroom Discovery That Exposed Her Ex's Infidelity
July 3 2026, Published 3:07 a.m. ET
Chloe Bailey recently revealed the shocking way she found out an ex-boyfriend was cheating on her.
The musician appeared on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast on July 1.
While the conversation covered several topics, including Bailey's flourishing career, the subject of infidelity in relationships also came up.
Bailey took the opportunity to share her experience and said that her ex didn't even try to hide his unfaithfulness properly.
Chloe Bailey Recalled Finding Evidence of Her Ex-boyfriend's Unfaithfulness
The record producer recalled finding lash extensions in her ex’s bathroom that did not belong to her, along with a hair tie she knew was not hers.
“I kept it internal, and I took a picture of it, and I texted my godmom,” Bailey told the host of her actions after finding evidence of her ex cheating on her.
Chloe Bailey Revealed That She Cuddled With Her Ex-boyfriend Despite Knowing He Was Cheating on Her
The “How Does It Feel” singer admitted to Cooper that although she found out her ex-boyfriend, whom she refused to name, was cheating on her, she wasn't yet ready to compromise on her nightly routine.
“I peeped it, and I kept it quiet till the next morning, and then I walked in the bathroom like it was brand new,” she recalled.
“I still wanted my night of cuddles,” Bailey added.
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She also revealed that before discovering evidence of her then-partner's infidelity, she had received DMs from fans with similar claims. Some also reportedly reached out to her Godmother with the same allegations.
The R&B hitmaker stated that she kept the information from her younger sister Halle Bailey, adding that the actress would “have me crash out.”
Chloe Bailey Claimed Her Reaction to Infidelity Heavily Depends on Her Mood
Cooper asked the Grammy-nominated singer whether her reactions to finding out she'd been cheated on are always so low-key.
“It depends on how I'm feeling,” Bailey answered, before joking, “I'm that toxic.”
The host also pressed the Chloe X Halle star on whether she has ever returned the favor by cheating on a partner she learned was unfaithful to her, as she has previously alluded to in her song lyrics.
“Depends on what your definition of cheating is,” the songstress said.
“My definition is like, I'll just start responding to people I never responded [to],” she added.